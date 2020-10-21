Football
Leo outscores DeKalb freshmen
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo defeated DeKalb 49-34 in a high-scoring freshman game Monday.
Caden Pettis threw three touchdown passes for the Barons, two to Cy Young and one to Damien Eddy. Liam Gentis ran for two scores.
Blayde King opened up several big holes in the running game and forced a fumble on defense. Xander Worman had a fumble recovery.
