COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps won its fourth straight game on Wednesday night, defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-1 at LMCU Ballpark.
Matt Waldron (3-4) had an outstanding start on the mound for the TinCaps. He went eight innings for longest game he has pitched in his professional career and threw 68 of his 110 pitches for strikes.
Waldrom only allowed an unearned run in the first inning. He gave up four hits and three walks, struck out eight, and threw a wild pitch.
But Fort Wayne had to rally late in order to make Waldron a winner. It scored a run to tie in the eighth inning and a run in the ninth to take the lead.
Chris Givin hit a game-tying solo home run to left to lead off the eighth inning off Whitecaps reliever Austin Bergner.
The TinCaps had two hits off Zack Hess (0-4) after two outs in the ninth to get a baserunner around to score.
Adam Kerner walked to lead off the inning. After two force outs on fielders’ choice ground balls, Givin and Tirso Ornelas each had singles. Ornelas’ single to center plated Grant Little to put Fort Wayne in front 2-1.
Ramon Perez worked around a walk to Daniel Cabrera in the bottom of the ninth to get his first save of the season for Fort Wayne. Perez struck out two.
Wenceel Perez led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk for the Whitecaps and went on to score on a wild pitch. He went to second on a passed ball and moved to third on Parker Meadows’ groundout.
Givin and Ornelas each had two hits for the TinCaps. Eric De La Rosa had two singles for West Michigan.
Whitecaps starting pitcher Adam Wolf pitched five shutout innings. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three.
The TinCaps will play West Michigan today at 7:05 p.m.
