A record number of patrons to the Embassy Theatre’s Festival of Trees, which ended Dec. 4, voted three trees as People’s Choice Award winners. This was the 35th year for the festival, which is a signature fundraising event for the nonprofit arts organization.
First place: Under the Sea, sponsored by BAE Systems and decorated by Gayle Sherman.
Second place: A Christmas Story – “A Pink Nightmare,” sponsored by the Embassy Theatre’s board of directors and decorated by Asher Agency.
Third place: Sit All Day, Take Flight at Night, Santa’s Helpers Merry and Bright!, sponsored by Roto-Rooter and decorated by Sherry Elward, Jolene Evans, Deb Cottrell, Amy Mason, Lori Handschy and Matt Elward.
Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater.
