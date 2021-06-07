Varsity Golf
Golf team finishes eighth at sectional
KENDALLVILLE — Garrett’s golf team finished eighth in the East Noble Sectional Friday at Noble Hawk Golf Course in Kendallville.
The Railroaders shot 386 as a team, two strokes better than Churubusco.
Garrett was led by Thomas Loeffler, who shot 94. Logan Borns and Noah Dapp had scores of 96. Colton Weimer shot 100 and Jacob Borns shot 107.
Carroll, with four of its five golfers grabbing the top five places, won the team title with a 289 score. Medalist Peyton Richmond shot 71, beating out teammates Cameron Gerue and Hunter Melton, who shot 72. Benjamin Jackson rounded out the Charger contingent with a 74. East Noble’s Caden Anderson was fourth with a 74.
Northrop’s Tyrus Whitman (76), Fremont’s Lukas Berlew (76) and DeKalb’s Gavin Morr (79) advanced as regionals.
