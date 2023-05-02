PREP BOYS GOLF
East Noble at Leo, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie Heights at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
West Noble at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Chr. at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.