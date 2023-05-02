PREP BOYS GOLF

East Noble at Leo, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Prairie Heights at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Leo at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.

Churubusco at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

West Noble at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Chr. at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

West Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Adams Central at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Angola, 7 p.m.

