COLUMBIA CITY — Peabody Public Library is looking for businesses in downtown Columbia City to help create a story walk program for children this winter. The idea is to transform the downtown area into a giant story book trail, helping to immerse kids in the magic of the holidays and promote early literacy.
Book pages will be placed in the windows of participating businesses. Families will be encouraged to visit all business locations to find all the story book pages. Those who successfully locate all pages will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The hope is that businesses will donate toward the prizes in order to showcase their products, but this is not required for participating.
The story walk is planned for Dec. 14-28, provided enough businesses want to join in the holiday fun. If your business is interested in participating, fill out the form located on the home page of Peabody Public Library’s website, ppl.lib.in.us, by Friday, Nov. 27.
