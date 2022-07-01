WOLCOTTVILLE — Judith “Big Jude” Kay Hess, age 78, of Witmer Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Hess was born on Aug. 2, 1943, in Muncie, Indiana, to Paul and Maxine (Rufenbarger) Craig.
In 1961, she graduated from Yorktown High School in Yorktown, Indiana, where she was voted “Most Beautiful Hair.”
Upon completion of her education, she married the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Ronald Roma Hess, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Muncie, Indiana.
Judy wore many hats in her lifetime. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, caretaker for the elderly and taskmaster, where she conjured up the next task for her husband, Ron, to accomplish.
Judy was an avid fan of the lake life. She enjoyed spending countless hours on the lake, boating, fishing and watching her grandchildren and their friends swim at her home. She was highly skilled at interior decorating, especially when using the colors black and white. Judy loved being outside, sitting in her rocking chair with a Camel cigarette and diet caffeine-free Pepsi, working in her yard, landscaping, and riding her golf cart with her dogs. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, and hosting her friends at her home on Witmer Lake during the summer months. Often when those would visit her, they would be put to work moving furniture, painting, or pulling weeds.
Judy was honest and not afraid to let you know what was on her mind. Whether she thought your hair looked bad, you needed to lose weight, or needed to improve on something, she would let you know what she was pondering. Though she was brutally bold, her loving heart was unmatchable. She would go beyond limits to make sure someone in need was taken care of. Judy was proud of her family and was not shy about bragging about them to anyone who would listen at the Twin Six or another local establishment when she was out. Her family was her focal point and she loved them all dearly. Judy’s love for her family trickled in her family’s friend’s lives as well. Most of her grandchildren’s friends and neighborhood kids all referred to her as “Grandma Judy.”
Grandma Judy, or as some of us know her as “Big Jude,” was a one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone who knew her had his or her own unique relationship and story with her.
Though we won’t be hearing her yelling at Grandpa Ronnie to get that dog or about her opinions on how we should be doing something, we will always have her love and memories in our hearts. Judy Hess was a true icon and local legend and will be missed by all those who loved her.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Hess, of Wolcottville, Indiana; daughter, Kathy and Robert Krock, of Wolcottville, Indiana; son, Dr. James and Abigail Hess, of Wolcottville, Indiana; granddaughter, Heather and Brandon Heal, of Wolcottville, Indiana; grandsons, Ryne and Claudia Krock, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Craig Hess, of Rome City, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Rowan and Annie Heal, of Wolcottville, Indiana; brother, Jim and Vicki Craig, of Wolcottville, Indiana; brother-in-law, Denny and Karen Hess, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Marilyn and Robert Delagrange, of Carmel, Indiana; and canine companion, Miah Hess, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar’s del Bufalo Catholic Church, 10871 S.R. 9, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Burial will take place following the Mass at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Officiating the services will be Father Louis Fowoyo.
Memorial donations may be directed to Ark Animal Rescue in LaGrange, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook or to leave your favorite memory of Judy, please visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.
Arrangements and care have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.