Autumn marks the beginning of many scholastic sports seasons, including football. Sports can be exciting and challenging for athletes, but athletes also are at risk of injury.
Prevent Blindness America notes that more than 40,000 people seek treatment for sports-related eye injuries each year. While many of those injuries affect children, the good news is that sports-related eye injuries are largely preventable. Sports eye protection is a must, and protective eyewear should be included on back-to-school shopping lists.
In addition to wearing protective eyewear when playing sports, athletes can take the following steps to avoid sports-related eye injuries.
• Wear helmets. Kids who play youth baseball should always wear batting helmets with polycarbonate face shields when batting. When playing hockey, use helmets with face shields approved by the U.S. Amateur Hockey Association.
• Wear safety goggles. Regular glasses or goggles may not offer adequate protection. Wear proper safety goggles that have lensed polycarbonate protectors for racquet sports or basketball. All eye guards or protective eyewear should be labeled ASTM F803-approved, according to Prevent Blindness America. This eyewear is guaranteed to offer the highest levels of protection.
• Recognize non-contact sports also can be dangerous. Even non-contact sports such as badminton can present a chance for injury. Individuals should exercise caution any time they play sports that require the use of balls, racquets or flying objects.
• Speak with coaches and teachers. Open a dialogue with coaches or physical education administrators in an effort to highlight the importance of protective eyewear and learn about the steps being taken to protect athletes and their eyes. Include youngsters in these discussions so they learn about the need for protective eyewear and the benefits that such eyewear provides in sports where there is a high to moderate risk of eye injury.
• Protect eyes from the sun. Athletes who play outdoor sports should take steps to protect their eyes from the sun. When shopping for goggles, find ones that offer UV protection. In addition, look for tinted lenses that reduce glare.
• Exercise good sportsmanship. Always follow the rules of the sport and be a good team player. Use the equipment in the way it was intended so everyone, including teammates and opponents, is as safe as possible.
Sports-related eye safety is about prevention.
