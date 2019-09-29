25 years ago
• A Sikorsky S58 helicopter lifted sections of the Kendallville Kraft Foods plant rooftop dust collection system. Work was being done on the system and the helicopter made several lifts. The largest load weighed 2,500 pounds.
Updated: September 29, 2019 @ 4:19 am
