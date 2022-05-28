CANON CITY, Colo. — Marcelle Flandrois Palmer, 77, of Cañon City, Colorado, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Valley View Health Care Center, surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law.
Born on Aug. 10, 1944, in Casablanca, Morocco, she was the daughter of John and Ninette (Cohen) Flandrois.
Her family moved around when Marcelle was little and she also had lived in France and Canada, before moving to the United States when she was 16. In 1960, they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she attended Northside High School.
On July 6, 1963, she married Neil B. Palmer.
Marcelle worked for Wolf & Dessauer and retired from Bank of America as a Loan Officer.
Marcelle is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine (Palmer) Gutierrez and Dave Gutierrez; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Irene (John) Wenk; brother, Andre Flandrois; brother-in-law, Stan (Sharon) Palmer; and sisters-in-law, Karen Bowyer, Janice (Mark) Waterfall and Delores Palmer.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil B. Palmer, on Jan. 12, 2019; sons, Dennis Palmer and Neil A. Palmer; and brother-in-law, Lynn Palmer.
In accordance with her wishes to honor her family's Jewish faith, Marcelle had a private family graveside service at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory to Frontal Temporal Dementia Organization. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Marcelle's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
