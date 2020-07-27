Last week, Walmart, Target, CVS Health, Kroger, and Walgreens announced a Beyond the Bag Initiative, a three-year project to “reinvent single-use plastic bags” by identifying design solutions for new systems to replace the function of the current retail plastic bag.
The project, which will be coordinated by investment firm Closed Loop Partners, features a Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag and has committed $15 million to launch a global innovation challenge in which designers can submit ideas for innovative solutions. A circular accelerator will develop pilot projects and make infrastructure investment for selected solutions.
“As You Sow applauds efforts to replace hugely wasteful single-use plastic retail bags and to look for alternative delivery systems and formats,” said Conrad MacKerron, Senior Vice President of As You Sow, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building and innovative legal strategies. “Walmart alone distributes 18 billion to 20 billion single-use plastic carry out shopping bags per year, which contribute to plastic pollution ... While we see this as an encouraging step towards replacing plastic bags, waiting another three years before taking action to reduce or eliminate them is too long. Competitors like Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, and Costco have already eliminated plastic bags. The members of this initiative could show good faith efforts by doing more in offering and heavily promoting reusable bags, which are clearly a part of the solution available now. To reduce plastic waste in the short term, they could also switch at least temporarily to more sustainably sourced paper bags, while the design process proceeds. The focus for this initiative should be on transitioning to genuine zero-waste delivery solutions.”
The Beyond the Bag initiative is explored at closedlooppartners.com/beyond-the-bag.
“The two main challenges with today’s bags stem from raw material usage and material recovery after-use,” says the web site. “Today, the majority of single-use plastic bags are made from low-cost, fossil fuel-derived virgin plastic. They are not compostable and although technically recyclable, very few complete the journey to a recycling facility.”
