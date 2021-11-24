ANGOLA — The Angola girls basketball team has won two sectional championships in the past three seasons after last year’s 40-36 victory over Garrett on their home court.
That goal remains the same, with the hope of going even further for second-year head coach Nick Burlingame and the Hornets (19-6, 8-2 NECC, last season).
Burlingame’s first season with the Hornets proved to be a successful one, finishing 19-6 after bowing out to Norwell 55-48 in the regional semifinal.
The defending Northeast Corner Conference Tournament champions are in a state of transition after losing five seniors to graduation and another player who transferred.
The biggest holes that will need to be filled are the ones left by Hanna Knoll (19 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.2 assists per game last season), who is now a member of the Central Michigan Chippewas, and Riley Pepple (6.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 spg last season), who transferred to Northrop prior to the season starting.
The lone senior on the team, forward Lauren Leach, will seemingly play a large part in filling those holes.
Leach finished last season with 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game and was an important piece in the Hornets’ sectional-winning team a year ago.
Sophomores Kylie Caswell (2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals per game, last season) and Leah Snyder (1.8 points per game, 0.8 rebounds, last season) will look to supplement the Hornets. Both players had varsity minutes last season and will take on a bigger role this time around.
Juniors Tyrah Stillman and Jaelyn Fee round out the starters and will take on a similar role as Caswell and Snyder. Stillman averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game last season while Jaelyn Fee will take on a starting role after having played in two varsity games a year ago.
Freshman Lexi Stillman and sophomore Macy Oberlin will also look to play contributing roles for the Hornets. Oberlin suffered a torn meniscus, but will be able to play until her surgery tentatively set for Dec. 23.
A few junior varsity players also may play a role in some of the Hornets games. Freshmen Bailey Holman, Ava Rinard and Karleigh Gillen and sophomore Maddison Counterman are all expected to dress for the varsity team this season.
Besides Burlingame returning, the Hornets have lost their entire coaching staff from last season. Filling the gaps are junior varsity coach Baylee Day, a DeKalb High School graduate who acted as the head coach in the Hornets opener against Carroll, and Jeff Fee, who will serve as the varsity assistant coach.
As of Nov. 15, the Hornets are 1-2 after a victory over DeKalb and losses to Carroll and Norwell.
