ANGOLA — A focus on how to keep students engaged and a passion for teaching make Timothy Jenkins, Ph.D., one of KPC Media Group’s outstanding educators for 2021.
An associate professor, Jenkins teaches in the Design Engineering Technology program at Trine University.
Jenkins said he always is looking for ways to make his classes more meaningful for students.
“What’s an example that I can talk to a student about that they might understand?” he asks himself.
In a project this fall, his students are designing cases for their own smartphones and creating them on 3D printers.
“The epitome of what we do in our program for our students is we give them that practical application opportunity,” Jenkins said.
“How can we meet the learning objectives of the class and give the students something practical to work on, as opposed to just doing a homework assignment and writing a small paper?” he added.
This spring, Jenkins served as faculty advisor for a team of Trine University design engineering majors who won a major award in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.
The Trine team received the Task Challenge Award for the best 3D-printed tool design that could be used by lunar and Martian rovers to retrieve samples. It marked the second consecutive award for Trine.
A native of Hastings, Michigan, Jenkins holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree, all from Michigan Technological University in the state’s Upper Peninsula.
Six years as a maintenance officer in the U.S. Army and career in private industry followed his bachelor’s degree, before he returned to Michigan Tech in 2004 to earn his advance degrees.
During his graduate studies, he discovered, “I had more passion for the classroom than I had for doing research,” Jenkins said. When he applied for jobs, “I specifically looked for schools where teaching is the focus.”
Jenkins now is beginning his 10th academic year at Trine, the only school where he has taught.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working here. I’m part of a great department and team,” he said.
“I love teaching the students. It’s excellent watching them grow as individuals and find their passions and go out into the work force and make names for themselves in their chosen career paths,” he added.
Trine engineering graduates with bachelor’s degrees achieve a very high employment rate, he said. They find jobs as manufacturing supervisors, quality engineers and manufacturing engineers with medical device companies such as Zimmer Biomet and in the vehicle and recreational vehicle industries.
Jenkins’ love of teaching extends beyond his classroom in the Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering to his lifelong involvement with the Boy Scouts of America. Over his nearly 50 years in Scouting, he achieved Eagle rank and today serves as an adviser for the Order of the Arrow Honor Society and on the board of the local Anthony Wayne Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.