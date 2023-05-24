GARRETT — College wrestling teams know where to look for good wrestlers.
Garrett’s outstanding program sent two more to the next level Tuesday, with Hayden Brady committing to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, and Lane Gibson committing to Trine University in Angola.
“Having two of them deciding to wrestle, I’m really happy that A, they’re going to get a degree, and B, they love the sport to want to do it at the next level. That’s really cool,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said.
Brady will wrestle at the NCAA Division I level with Northern Colorado, which competes in the Big Sky Conference. Trine competes in NCAA Division III and is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Brady, who will major in business, was Garrett’s first four-time state qualifier. Even limited by a knee injury, he won sectional and regional titles and went 26-5 as a senior.
“It felt like a long time coming,” Brady said. “It’s very beautiful out there. I really liked the campus. It’s a cool school structure and they have very good coaches.
“A D-I sport is going to be hard but I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”
Brady is pushing himself to do more.
“I want to see my skills improve. A long time I’ve been good at wrestling but I need to get better. To stay where I’m at is not going to cut it in D-I.
“My time at Garrett has given me a lot of wrestling background. It made me a better wrestler. A great coaching staff and great support system have helped me improve over the last four years.”
“They did very well last year,” Kraus said of the Bears. “They had a D-I national champion and an All-American. Those kids are lighter so Hayden will have some good wrestling partners right off the bat.”
Gibson came late to the sport but has the upside to draw the interest of a college program. At 170 this season, Gibson went 23-12. He was a regional qualifier and finished third in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“It’s something I never would have expected me doing,” Gibson said. “I kind of joined wrestling a little late. It’s good to know that if you put your nose down to the ground and work hard it will get you places.
“I feel like I’m never out of a match. I feel like I have potential for picking up points where we need them.”
Kraus was a star wrestler for Trine, and is happy to be sending another wrestler to his alma mater.
“Trine wrestling got me excited this year. They had the best regional finish they had in a number of years,” Kraus said. “We’ve got a couple of Garrett kids already wrestling there, and I know he’ll be in good hands with Coach (Tom) Hall.
“He’s still learning. Even this year as a senior he was still learning. He can exponentially get better over the next four years.”
Gibson said he will major in design engineering technology.
