The metal rooster sculpture at the front door greets customers at Marsha’s Avilla Country Kitchen.
Marsha Bursey worked at the café for three years following a career in real estate, and then purchased the eatery five years ago. She refurbished the diner with bright walls and chairs and covered the coffee bar with a stainless steel counter.
But COVID and road construction outside her front door at 108 W. Albion Street nearly bankrupted her before she could get a solid start.
Bursey kept going with carryout orders and catering and is now open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until noon on weekends.
A Wisconsin native, Bursey said no fake dairy products are used in any of her menu items.
“There’s no butter from a jug,” she said.
She prides herself in serving quality meats from local suppliers offering smoked brisket, chicken, meatloaf, pulled pork and ribs.
Customers banter with Bursey as she prepares their meals on a grill behind the counter, but she gives it back as good as she gets.
Many stop by for carry outs of soups and entrees for the entire week while others like to sit back and enjoy the atmosphere.
“I can’t believe how much soup one town can eat,” Bursey said.
Early risers can enjoy options such as omelets and biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, or the Baseball Bob Skillet featuring American fries topped with pulled pork, onions, peppers, two eggs smothered in BBQ sauce with cheese and toast.
Lunchtime offerings include fried bologna sandwiches to burgers, club sandwiches, salads and daily specials such as an open-face chili burger basket, Philly steak sandwich or beef or turkey Manhattans with mashed potatoes. Homemade pies are offered by the slice or order a whole pie by request with one-day notice.
In the summertime, her smoked chicken salad plate is a crowd pleaser with assorted fresh fruit and salads.
Marsha’s Avilla Kountry Kitchen at 108 W. Albion Street offers carryout and catering information for your upcoming event. Phone 897-2672 for information.
Cash and debit cards accepted. For latest information, visit them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.