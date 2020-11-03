Girls Basketball
Early games postponed
A couple of early season contests have been moved back.
Eastside will host Fremont on Nov. 12 instead of this coming Friday. This game was moved because of the Blazer football team playing in a Class 2A sectional final at Bishop Luers in Fort Wayne.
Angola’s junior varsity and varsity games at Carroll were moved from next Tuesday to Dec. 15. The Hornets’ new season opener will be at DeKalb on Nov. 13, starting with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Lakewood Park’s varsity game at Lakeland Christian scheduled for Nov. 19 was postponed due to LCA being shut down. No makeup date has yet been made.
College Basketball Trine men’s opening weekend altered
ANGOLA — The opening weekend for Trine University’s men’s basketball team is different than originally scheduled.
The Thunder will open at home against Manchester Friday instead of traveling to Manchester. The opening tipoff at the MTI Center is set for 7 p.m.
Trine’s home game with Bluffton (Ohio) scheduled for Saturday was canceled.
The Thunder will play an exhibition game against a different NCAA Division I team from Ohio than originally scheduled near Thanksgiving. Trine will play at Youngstown State on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
College Hockey Trine women lost at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team opened its season with an 8-1 loss to Adrian Sunday.
The Bulldogs had four power play goals. Neysa Miller scored twice for Adrian.
Brandi Wilson scored for the Thunder midway through the second period on assists from Sierra Westner and Theresa DiMaggio.
Emily Nettesheim started in goal for Trine and made 17 saves in a little over a period and a half. Abbie Bost relieved Nettesheim and made 12 saves.
The Thunder will host the Bulldogs Friday night, then travel back to Adrian on Saturday.
Trine men fall at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team opened its season with a 6-3 loss to Adrian Friday night at Arrington Ice Arena.
Connor May had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs. Adrian outshot the Thunder 43-26.
Jared Domin had two goals and an assist for Trine. Ben Lau and Brendan Prappas each had two assists. TJ Delaney scored and Aaron Brickman made 37 saves in goal.
The Thunder will start a home-in-home series with Concordia (Wis.) on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at Thunder Ice Arena.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top performances for the week of Oct. 26.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Mike Hasselman for the men (158 pins over average), Amy Patrick (176) for the women and Eddie Gowgiel Jr. (176).
MEN: Moose — Mike Hasselman 268, 770 series, Greg Dini 267, 713 series, Gary Brown 264, Taylor Schwartz 263, Ty Cobbs 701 series. Booster — Jason Flaugh 280, 757 series, Gary Gatchell 265, 735 series, Tim Klinker 258, 703 series, Dave Thies 257, Rocky Sattison 257, Greg Dini 256, 738 series, Mark Medler 252, 734 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 265, 710 series, Megan Books 204, 574 series, Katrina Nickerson 511 series. Coffee — Michelle Fox 217, 517 series, Jane Ellert 542 series. Booster — Heather Newman 210, 564 series, Dawn Simmons 200, 547 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Nel Knuebuhler 212, Kathy Laughlin 201, 510 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 205, 541 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Xander Webb 249, 622 series; Eddie Gowgiel Jr. 248, 686 series; Jackson Gaddis 247, Ty Bell 246, 650 series; Hope Moring 224, 598 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 515 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 232, 625 series.
