A 3-D printer can be very useful for home repair and improvement projects.
In the past, once a molded plastic part was damaged, the only option was to replace it. If a replacement was unavailable, you were out of luck.
Today, with a 3-D printer and the right kind of filament for the job, you can recreate parts that might otherwise have been difficult or impossible to find.
Getting Started
An entry-level 3-D printer can be had for around $200. Popular starting models include the Creality Ender 3 V2 or the Monoprice Select Mini V2. Read online reviews to see how others use the printer for your intended purpose. You’ll also find lots of great tips from the online maker community about how to get your machine up and running.
The Right Filament
When making parts, it’s important to choose the right material for the job. There are many kinds of filaments, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. For example, polylactic acid (PLA) filament can’t hold up above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so you shouldn’t use it to make parts that will be used in higher-temperature applications. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) filament requires a higher temperature during the printing process, so it may not be usable in some entry-level machines, but it is durable and holds up over time. Do some research before buying a machine to be sure you can print with the kind of filament you need for your jobs.
Where to Find Designs
You can find pre-made design files for some applications via online 3-D project databases such as Thingiverse.com or MyMiniFactory.com. A quick search turns up useful household items such as a wall shelf bracket, a power strip under-table mount, replacement wheels for a robotic vacuum, a miter saw box, replacement washing machine buttons, a vacuum cleaner dust bag clip and more.
If you can’t find the design you need and you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and learn a new skill, you can always design the part yourself. Download free or open-source computer-aided design software, such as TinkerCAD or FreeCAD, to get started. Again, the internet is your friend here, as there are myriad free tutorial videos and websites to help you get oriented.
Share your Designs
Once you’ve created your own design, you can share them for free or for profit via the internet. After all, if you needed a particular part, chances are others have run into the same problem and are willing to pay. You can also print up some of your creations and sell them through platforms such as Etsy and eBay. A $200 printer and some inexpensive filament could turn into a part-time money-making operation. Invest a little more and you could turn your side hustle into a full-time job. The sky is the limit.
