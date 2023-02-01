PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellmont at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Leo at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Adams Central at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Angola at Concordia, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Lakeland Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb and Eastside at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Elkhart Sectional preliminaries at Elkhart Aquatics Center, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 8 p.m.

