HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team was picked to finished in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in the league’s preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday.
The Thunder had 30 points, which was behind third-place Albion (22) and ahead of fifth-place Adrian (37).
Calvin was picked to win the MIAA, receiving six first-place votes. Hope was picked second and received three first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own team.
Trine is coming off a 17-16 season in 2021, and was fourth in the MIAA at 5-3. It defeated Adrian at home in the first round of the conference tournament, then lost Hope in the semifinals.
Jamie Wozniak is entering her 13th season as Thunder coach. She brings back three seniors and sophomore defensive specialist Samantha Carlin, who led the MIAA in digs last season with 578, then was picked to the All-MIAA Second Team.
The seniors are setter Joslynn Battle and defensive specialist Jillian Hannah and Bethany Ulring.
Junior Olivia Jolliffe will once again lead the Thunder offensively this season. She was third in the conference in kills last season with 351. She also had 284 digs, 63 aces and 33 total blocks.
Jolliffe will have support offensively from sophomores Jocelynn Nicholls and Francesca Queary. Nicholls, a 6-foot middle blocker, had 161 kills and 66 total blocks last season. Queary, an outside hitter, had 145 kills, 58 digs and 19 blocks in 2021.
Trine will open the season in the Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament on Sept. 2 and 3. It plays Augustana (Ill.) in the first match of the season and the first of three matches that weekend north of Chicago.
2022 MIAA Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Calvin (6 first-place votes) 10 points, 2. Hope (3 first-place votes) 13, 3. Albion 22, 4. Trine 30, 5. Adrian 37, 6. Saint Mary’s 45, 7. Alma 47, 8. Olivet 59, 9. Kalamazoo 61.
