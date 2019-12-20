INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public comments on its interim rule for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, USDA’s flagship program that helps producers plan and implement 150-plus conservation practices on working lands.
The rule — now available on the Federal Register — takes effect upon publication and includes changes to the program prescribed by the 2018 Farm Bill.
“The Environmental Quality Incentives Program gives farmers and forest owners the tools they need to improve their agricultural operations while conserving natural resources,” said Jerry Raynor, NRCS state conservationist in Indiana.
NRCS invites comments through Feb. 17, 2020.
All written comments received will be publicly available on regulations.gov.
NRCS will evaluate public comments to determine whether additional changes are needed. The agency plans on publishing a final rule following public comment review.
NRCS provides producers with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement conservation practices through EQIP. Popular EQIP practices include cover crops, nutrient management, forest stand improvement, prescribed grazing, irrigation efficiency improvement, and practices related to water quality improvement. Implementing conservation practices can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil and better wildlife habitat while improving agricultural operations.
