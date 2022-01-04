College Hockey Trine men win by shutout at Chatham
PITTSBURGH — Trine University’s men’s hockey team defeated Chatham, Pennsylvania, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Brendan Prappas had two goals and Shane Brancato made 21 saves to get the shutout for the Thunder (11-4).
Brett Piper, Bobby Price, and Tim Organ each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Drew Welsch and Frank Trazzera each had two assists. Garrett Hallford also had a goal.
College Basketball Trine’s Bieniewicz, Warzecha receive MIAA weekly honors
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior guards Tara Bieniewicz and Aiden Warzecha were both named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Players of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Bieniewicz became the Thunder women’s basketball career leader in made three-point shots on Wednesday when she made five three-pointers in her 20 points in Trine’s 77-52 victory over Penn State-Behrend in the Basketball Destinations Post-Christmas Classic at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. The Chesterfield, Michigan, resident passed Traci Everidge (Hartsough) for the all-time lead. Everidge made 154 triples from 1993-97.
Bieniewicz made 7-of-12 shots from the field against Behrend. She had made 158 three-point shots in her Thunder career.
Warzecha earned the MIAA men’s honor after collecting 16 points, a season-high eight rebounds and three steals in the Thunder’s 88-56 victory over Concordia-Chicago Thursday evening at the MTI Center.
Prep Wrestling CN adjusts dual meet
ALBION — Central Noble moved a home dual meet with Bishop Luers from tonight to Monday at 6:30 p.m. It will also be the Cougars’ senior night.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports leading performances
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its leading scores for the week of Dec. 27.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Ryan David for men (145 pins over average), Sara Stafford for women (89) and Taytum Haiflich for youth (91).
MEN: Moose — Joey Glover 277, Ryan David 275, Greg Dini 266, Steve Moring 256, Yap Eddingfield 255. Booster — Billy Zink 287, Jason Flaugh 266, 747 series, Bryce Makes 265, Matt Liggett 265, Taylor Schwartz 259, 707, Zach Dohner 257, 747 series, Kris Levy 254, Brian Bianski 714 series.
WOMEN; Moose — Amy Patrick 203, 553 series. Booster — Brianna Dickson 241, 629 series, Heather Newman 227, 595 series, Dawn Simmons 222, 618 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.