OLIVET, Mich – All season long, 60 minutes of football has been enough to settle matters between the Trine University football team and its opponents.
That wasn’t the case on Saturday at Olivet, as the Thunder rallied from a 15-point deficit before prevailing 39-37 in triple overtime in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the thrilling win, the Thunder improved to 6-1 overall, 2-1 MIAA.
Trine got on the scoreboard first in this conference affair after stopping the Comets (5-1, 1-1) on their first series of the afternoon. Xaine Kirby finished a Trine drive with an 11-yard run for a 6-0 Thunder lead. But Trine did not make the extra point.
Olivet got the next two scores of the contest, taking a 14-6 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Comets upped their lead to 21-6 in the third, and then late in the frame, senior quarterback Alex Price led the Thunder on a scoring drive, finding tight end Matthew Shoemaker on a 20-yard scoring strike, adding a 2-point conversion pass to Brandon Kline to bring Trine to within seven at 21-14.
Olivet added a field goal early in the fourth to get it back out to a two-possession lead at 24-14.
Trine pulled back to within three at 24-21 when Price and junior Rodney Johnson connected on a 41-yard TD pass on a fourth down-and-11 play with 3:49 left in regulation.
The Thunder got a critical stop and got the ball back with 1:27 remaining. Colton Wampler kicked a 32-yard field goal with two seconds left to tie the game and force overtime. A big play on that drive was a 35-yard pass from Price to Kline on fourth-and-6 for a first down to the Comets' 10-yard line.
Both teams scored in the first overtime period. Trine got its score on a 22-yard TD pass from Price to Connor Arthur.
Both teams scored in the second OT period, but failed at going for two points, leaving the score knotted at 37 headed to a third overtime.
Under new NCAA overtime rules, in a third period and beyond, teams alternate two-point conversion attempts.
Olivet failed on its third OT attempt when the Thunder defense stuffed a rushing attempt by Olivet’s Nyassinu Crowell Jr. Trine stopped Crowell's run from scoring two points on consecutive plays, starting in the second overtime.
The Thunder converted their third OT 2-point attempt, with Price and Kale Lawson connecting through the air to give Trine the 39-37 victory.
Price ended the day 23-of-30 for 391 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. His favorite receiver was Lawson with seven catches for 137 yards. Arthur had four catches for 88 yards with a TD.
Jacob Jackson led the Thunder defense with 10 tackles. Keysean Amison added nine.
The Thunder return home next week to face current MIAA leader Albion, which had a bye this week. Kickoff at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.
In other MIAA action on Saturday, Alma defeated Hope 28-26 and Adrian dominated Kalamazoo, 42-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.