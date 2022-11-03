ALBION — Westview led the way on both All-Northeast Corner Conference soccer teams, which were announced by the conference Thursday morning.
The Warrior boys, which won a Class 1A regional championship, had 11 players make the All-NECC team: Teague Misner, Mohamed Aamer, Carson Brown, Brady Yoder, Valentino Cevese, Nico Cochs, Bodie Martin, Braden Eash, Braden Kauffman, Evan Litwiller and Caleb Bontrager.
Westview’s Adrian Miller was honorably mentioned.
West Noble had six First Team selections: Brayden Barth, Alex Liera, Cy Wolheter, Christian Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez and Zach Huff.
Angola, Garrett, Lakeland, Central Noble and Prairie Heights had two All-NECC players apiece. They included Hornet Cameron Steury and Railroader Chase Leech.
The girls’ All-NECC team include five Westview Warriors: Brianna Munoz, Paige Schwartz, Morgan Riegsecker, Paige Riegsecker and Kelsie Ward.
Central Noble, Angola and Lakeland had three First Team selections apiece. Cougars Meghan Kiebel, Naomi Leffers and Colen Truelove made the team along with Hornets Maddie Dailey, Frances Krebs and Jacque Miller; and Lakers Alivia Rasler, Emma Schiffli and Bree Vander Meulen.
Also making the All-NECC Team were West Noble’s Emily Mawhorter and Garrett’s Lexi Gordon and McKenna Lantz.
2022 All-Northeast Corner
Conference Soccer Teams
BOYS
First Team
Westview — Teague Misner, Mohamed Aamer, Carson Brown, Brady Yoder, Valentino Cevese, Nico Cochs, Bodie Martin, Braden Eash, Braden Kauffman, Evan Litwiller and Caleb Bontrager. West Noble — Brayden Barth, Alex Liera, Cy Wolheter, Christian Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez, Zach Huff. Angola — Cameron Steury, Rocco Bergquist. Garrett — Chase Leech, Braydon Kennedy. Lakeland — Oscar Montoya, Manuel Magallanes. Central Noble — Cameron Elias, Jonah Hopf. Prairie Heights — Cal Wilhelm, Sam Hartman.
Honorable Mention
Angola — Weston Gray, Jorge Iranzo, Braeden Wright. Central Noble — Eury Ernsberger, Jeremiah Imhof. Westview — Adrian Miller. Manuel Sanchez.
GIRLS
First Team
Westview — Brianna Munoz, Paige Schwartz, Morgan Riegsecker, Paige Riegsecker, Kelsie Ward. Central Noble — Meghan Kiebel, Naomi Leffers, Colen Truelove. Angola — Maddie Dailey, Frances Krebs, Jacque Miller. Lakeland — Alivia Rasler, Emma Schiffli, Bree Vander Meulen. Garrett — Lexi Gordon, McKenna Lantz. West Noble — Emily Mawhorter.
Honorable Mention
Central Noble — Avery Deter, Paige Hopf, Kya Lock, Rylee Paris. Lakeland — Natasha Caballero, Grace Iddings, Taylor Jerdon. Angola — Karleigh Gillen, Addison Sallows. Westview — Andrea Miller. West Noble — Silvia Venturi. Garrett — Maddy Schenkel.
