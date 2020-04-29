KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library announced the winners of the First Annual Kleiman Creative Writing Contest in a special video released on Friday, April 24.
That video link can be found here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU7ixSu5uR4.
More than 400 students entered books for the contest in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, graphic novel and poetry.
Each book was judged, bound and will be returned to the students as a keepsake during a “drive through” awards ceremony on Friday.
Here are the winners:
Fourth grade Non-Fiction
First Place: “Florida Vacation” by Allison Hauck (St. Mary)
Second Place: “Harley” by Grace Arnold (St. Mary)
Third Place: “How to be a Big Brother” by Brody Workman (St. John)
Fourth grade Fiction
First Place: “Elizabeth and the Turtle” by Badiah Al-Shaman (Rome City)
Second Place: “The Three French Fries and the Big Bad Ketchup” by Makayla Baker (South Side)
Third Place: “A Gum’s Story” by Anna Le Conrad (St. John)
Fourth grade Poetry
First Place: “Skink Poetry” by Fyo Hayden (St. John)
Fourth grade Graphic Novel
First Place: “Journy to Treasure” by Lilly Martin (South Side)
Fourth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“Welcome to the Fair” by Brooklyn Arnold (St. Mary)
“Grandpa’s Place” by Leah Riesen (Avilla)
“The Big War” by Leighton Blume (Avilla)
“Who Will Win Hamburger or French Fries” by Jill Colbert (South Side)
Fourth Grade Wacky Writing Awards
“Out of This World: Pladtcorn and Her Great Adventure Through Space” by Maddison Bodenhafer (South Side)
Most Adventurous: “Krunk and Chatsworth” by Mason Likes (Avilla)
Happiest Ending: “Matt, Katt and the Lost Goat” by Brayton Smith (Avilla)
Passion Project: “Star Wars Handbook” by Ryan Meek (South Side)
Fifth grade Non-fiction
First Place: “Preparing to Show at 4-H Fair” in Horse and Pony by Kyanne Bailey (Rome City)
Second Place: “The History of Kit-Kat” by Nathaneal Crawford (St. Mary)
Third Place: “Violet the Giraffe” by Trinity Cass (St. Mary)
Third Place: “Hiding Jews” by Rhoda Bontrager (St. John)
Fifth grade Fiction
First Place: “One Small Chick” by Zoie Marie Conley (Wayne Center)
Second Place: “Prickle” by Allison Walkup (Wayne Center)
Third Place: “Neil A.” by Kelby Townsend (Wayne Center)
Fifth grade Poetry
First Place: “Weather Poetry” by TJ Knox (St. John)
Second Place: “The Little Blue House” by Sydney Gibson (Avilla)
Third Place: “Food” by Della Munk (Avilla)
Fifth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“A Lesson for the Lions” by Emilee Young (Wayne Center)
“Middle School Mishaps” by Averi Amstutz (Avilla)
“The Disaster” by Malorie Marshall (Wayne Center)
“The Camping Trip” by Chandler Martino (Wayne Center)
Fifth Grade Wacky Writing Awards
Best Characters: “Kindness Catastrophe” by Rian David (Wayne Center)
Best Redemption Story: “Evil Gum” by Scarlett Brinker (St. Mary)
Fantastical Farm: “The Talking Farm” by Hunter Gibson (Wayne Center)
Llama Drama: “Listen Up Llamas” by Lily Oburn (Wayne Center)
Moral of the Story Award: “The Adventures of Squeak” by Ellisyn Will (Wayne Center)
Sixth grade Non-fiction
First Place: “M is for Mexico” by Gabriela Brinker (St. Mary)
Second Place: “Science ABCs” by Colton Arnold (St. Mary)
Third Place: “Los Angeles Dodgers” by Santiago Espinoza (St. John)
Sixth grade Fiction
First Place: “The Little Howler” by Kaitlyn McKenzie (St. John)
Second Place: “Jazzy” by Reilly Shoda (Central Noble Middle School)
Third Place: “Marvin the Dirty Tooth” by Whitney Replogle (Central Noble Middle School)
Third Place: “A Stickman’s Journey” by Justin Paul (Central Noble Middle School)
Sixth grade Poetry
First Place: “Raising Frenchies” by Lily Moser (St. John)
Second Place: “The Gate” by Kate David (East Noble Middle School)
Third Place: “Trees” by Samantha George (East Noble Middle School)
Sixth Grade Art Honorable Mention
“Alien’s” by Gabe Krantz (East Noble Middle School)
“The Leaf That Blew Away” by Kayla Kreger (Central Noble Middle School)
“The Life of an Ice Cube” by Addison Frye (East Noble Middle School)
“Sea Turtles” by Brooklyn Smith (East Noble Middle School)
Sixth grade Wacky Awards
Clever Narrator: “The Yummy Gummy Friends” by Ava Green (Central Noble Middle School)
Ode to Hoodies: “Hoodies” by Jayden Lemish (East Noble Middle School)
Problem Solver: “The Magic Crayon” by Nicklaus Freeman (Central Noble Middle School)
Gamer: “Video Games” by Donavin Rugg (East Noble Middle School)
Perseverance Award: “Dream Dog” by Macey Colin (East Noble Middle School)
First place winners receive a $50 gift certificate to Barnes and Noble Book Store, and a copy of their winning entry will be added to the collections of the Kendallville Public Library, its Limberlost Branch and the winner’s school library.
Second and third place winners, as well as art honorable mentions, also receive Barnes and Noble gift certificates.
David Kleiman, son of Isadore and Pearl Kleiman, who started the contest in their parents’ honor, continues to be involved today, along with his own children and grandchildren.
The library is grateful for their continued support.
