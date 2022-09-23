Churubusco, Chargers rollFREMONT — Riley Buroff had four touchdowns to lead Churubusco to a 44-0 victory over Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division game Friday at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
Ethan Smith and Wyatt Marks each had a touchdown run for Churubusco (4-2, 2-1 NECC Small). Croix Haberstock had a quarterback sack in the end zone for a safety.
Churubusco will host Central Noble this coming Friday while Fremont (2-4, 0-2) travels to Eastside.
West Noble 40, Garrett 14
In Ligonier, the Chargers took a 26-6 lead at the half en route to the NECC Big School Division win.
West Noble (5-1, 2-1 NECC Big) heads to Lakeland this coming Friday, and the Railroaders (0-6, 0-2) travel to Fairfield.
