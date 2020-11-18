These Prairie Heights High School students were named students of the month for October. They include: Layna Avila, freshman; Thomas Whitt, sophomore; Maebel Krapfl, junior; and at right in separate photo, Wraith Taylor, senior, who was not available for the group photo at school.
