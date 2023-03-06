Editor’s Note: This story originally ran Jan. 6, 2013. We’ve pulled it from the archives in memory of Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed after being struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle Friday on Interstate 69 near Auburn.
AUBURN — It’s apparently true. You can’t keep a good man down.
In a year when he once again was relentlessly pursued by cancer, James Bailey of Auburn has been honored by the Indiana State Police for his own relentless pursuit — of those who break the law.
Bailey, 40, has been named Trooper of the Year for District 22 after issuing more than 1,134 tickets and warnings, making 39 criminal arrests and arresting 10 drivers for operating under the influence in 2012. District 22 encompasses 11 counties in northeastern Indiana.
Bailey is a 1991 graduate of Garrett High School and has been a state trooper since 2006.
Bailey earned the district’s top honor despite missing five months of work.
“His story is so compelling,” State Police Lt. Tony Casto said. “He was just the obvious choice.”
The odds of Bailey surviving 2012 seemed slim when a 5-inch cancerous tumor was discovered on the upper lobe of his left lung in late February.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Bailey said. “Is this the death sentence?”
Bailey knew what lay ahead — he had beaten cancer twice before. He had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma while an eighth grader in 1987. Then in 2003, a cancerous tumor was found in the muscle of one of his legs. In both instances, he had chemotherapy.
Now, cancer was back. Its location on his lung made the situation more dire.
“I’m pretty stubborn,” Bailey said. “You have two options. One is to go into a corner and pout. The second is to fight and be stubborn.”
Bailey chose to fight. He met with his oncologist, and they came up with a treatment plan.
“I knew I was going to have surgery,” Bailey said, “and I knew I was going to have chemotherapy. I knew what to expect.”
With a wife and a 2 1/2-year-old son at home, Bailey had a lot to fight for.
First, he had to undergo a rigorous regimen of chemotherapy that required him to be hospitalized for a week at a time. After the first round of chemotherapy in April, he returned to work his next scheduled day.
Bailey, like other police officers, constantly focuses on his safety and the safety of others while on duty. Patrolling Noble and DeKalb counties became his sanctuary from worrying about his illness.
“I just went to work,” he said. “When I’m doing this job, I wasn’t thinking about it. I had more important things to think about.”
Casto said Bailey’s eagerness to work was a sign of the trooper’s spirit and dedication.
“He’s got incredible heart,” Casto said. “He could have tucked his tail between his legs and felt sorry for himself.”
Bailey stayed active, serving warrants, patroling the streets and catching criminals.
“I like to be busy,” he said. “I don’t like to sit around.”
He did have to miss some patrol time after the second round of chemotherapy, and eventually had to pull himself off the road entirely as the treatment took its toll on his body.
“It gradually drew the strength out of me,” Bailey said. He had lost 29 pounds.
Instead of sitting at home, he worked at the Fort Wayne State Police Post, fielding calls from citizens.
“I wanted to be out on the road,” Bailey said. “Every day is different with this job. To me, this is my normal.”
By the end of the third round of chemotherapy, the tumor on his lung had been shrunk from 5 inches to an inch and a half. On May 31, he went in for surgery to have the tumor removed. Doctors also were forced to take approximately one-third of the upper lobe on his left lung.
“It was a very painful surgery,” Bailey said.
He left the hospital with restrictions on his activity. But gradually, he recuperated and his restrictions eased.
He returned to road duties the last two days of August, and he’s been hammering criminals ever since.
Casto said he went through stats in October, Bailey ranked among the top half of the troopers in District 22 for activity, despite being off for five of the first 10 months of the year.
Bailey had worked in an Auburn factory for the more than nine years before becoming a full-time police officer. The predictability of a factory job just did not suit him.
“I knew what I was going to do when I clocked in,” Bailey said. “Nothing was different about it.”
Bailey said the support he received from fellow troopers, as well as county and city officers, was nothing short of amazing.
Now that he’s got a clean bill of health, don’t expect him to slow down.
“The more cars you stop, you might get into something,” he said.
The pursuit continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.