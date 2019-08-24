Saturday, Sept. 21
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Entries for Antiques, Crafts, Hobbies, Photography, Domestic Arts, Creative Arts, Fine Arts & Culinary — Middaugh Hall
Noon-3 p.m.: 4-H Exhibit Hall Projects Due — Exhibit Hall
Sunday, Sept. 22
8-11 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Check-In — Rabbit Barn
8 a.m.-1 p.m.: 4-H Goat Check-In — Goat Barn
8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Draft Pony and Mule Check-In — Draft Pony Barns
8 a.m.-3 p.m.: All Other Large Animals Check-In — Fairgrounds
Noon-3 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Check-In — Rabbit Barn
5 p.m.: Draft Horse Check-In — Draft Horse Barn
6:30 p.m.: Battle of the Barns — Show Barn
TBD: Livestock Carcass Scan
Monday, Sept. 23: Queen Day
8 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show — Show Barn
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
10 a.m.: Draft Horse Halter Classes — Show Ring
3 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
4 p.m.: 4-H Goat Show — Show Barn
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
7 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Parade — Downtown
8 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant — Main Stage
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Merchants Day
8 a.m.: Swine Show — Show Barn
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
10 a.m.: Draft Horse, Pony, and Mule Ground Drive — Show Ring
1 p.m.: Judging of 4-H Crops — Exhibit Hall
3 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show — Show Barn
3 p.m.: Draft Harness and Hitch Show — Show Ring
4 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
6 p.m.: Elementary Choir Show — Main Stage
7:30 p.m.: High School Choir Show — Main Stage
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Old Settlers/Scout Day
9 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Show — Show Barn
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
Noon: Old Settlers Lunch — TBA
1:30 p.m.: Old Settlers Day Program — TBA
3 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
4 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show — Show Barn
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
7 p.m.: Scout Parade — Downtown
7 p.m.: REkT & Rick Derringer — Main Stage
Thursday, Sept. 26: Homemakers Day
8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Homemakers Day Activities — Exhibit Hall
8:15-9 a.m.: Enter “Muffins” Contest — Exhibit Hall
9 a.m.: “Use By & Expiration Dates” by Angela Sorg — Exhibit Hall
9 a.m.: Dairy Interviews — Dairy Barn
9 a.m.: Annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull — Show Ring
10 a.m.: “Essential Oils” by Misty Grubb — Exhibit Hall
10 a.m.:-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds
11 a.m.: “DeKalb Co. History” by John Bry — Exhibit Hall
12:15 p.m.: Announce Muffin Contest Winners — Exhibit Hall
1 p.m.: Draft Horse Fun Show — Show Ring
2 p.m.: 4-H Dairy Show — Show Barn
3 p.m.: Carnival Opens, $20 wristband — Downtown
4 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show — Show Barn
6 p.m.: Draft Pony Pull — Show Ring
7 p.m.: The Band Cheyenne & The Kentucky Headhunters — Main Stage
Friday, Sept. 27: Kids Day
9 a.m.: Mini Horse Pull — Show Ring
9:45 a.m.: Pet Parade Judging — 14th and Jackson streets
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $15 wristband — Downtown
10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
10:30 a.m.: 4-H Auction Introductions — Show Barn
10:45 a.m.: Pet Parade — Downtown
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Magic 4 U with D.V. Dillinger — Midway
11 a.m.: Yoder the Juggler — James Plaza
11 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction — Show Barn
4 p.m.: Mini Horse Show — Show Ring
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
7 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest — Show Barn
7 p.m.: Paula Jo Taylor, Mama Tried and Megan Mullins — Main Stage
Saturday, Sept. 28: Grand Finale Parade/Reunion Day
9 a.m.: Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run — Downtown
10 a.m.: Grand Finale Parade — Downtown
11 a.m.-Close: Carnival Open, $25 wristband — Downtown
Noon: ATV Expo
Noon-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds
5 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull — Show Ring
6 p.m.: Premiere Showmanship Contest — Show Barn
6 p.m.: Grand Finale Parade Awards — Main Stage
6:30 p.m.: School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos — Main Stage
Sunday, Sept. 29
6 a.m.-Noon: Release All Horses — Fairgrounds
8-10 a.m.: Release All Other Livestock, Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall — Fairgrounds
