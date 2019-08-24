Saturday, Sept. 21

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Entries for Antiques, Crafts, Hobbies, Photography, Domestic Arts, Creative Arts, Fine Arts & Culinary — Middaugh Hall

Noon-3 p.m.: 4-H Exhibit Hall Projects Due — Exhibit Hall

Sunday, Sept. 22

8-11 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Check-In — Rabbit Barn

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: 4-H Goat Check-In — Goat Barn

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Draft Pony and Mule Check-In — Draft Pony Barns

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: All Other Large Animals Check-In — Fairgrounds

Noon-3 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Check-In — Rabbit Barn

5 p.m.: Draft Horse Check-In — Draft Horse Barn

6:30 p.m.: Battle of the Barns — Show Barn

TBD: Livestock Carcass Scan

Monday, Sept. 23: Queen Day

8 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show — Show Barn

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open

10 a.m.: Draft Horse Halter Classes — Show Ring

3 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown

4 p.m.: 4-H Goat Show — Show Barn

5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring

7 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Parade — Downtown

8 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant — Main Stage

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Merchants Day

8 a.m.: Swine Show — Show Barn

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open

10 a.m.: Draft Horse, Pony, and Mule Ground Drive — Show Ring

1 p.m.: Judging of 4-H Crops — Exhibit Hall

3 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show — Show Barn

3 p.m.: Draft Harness and Hitch Show — Show Ring

4 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown

6 p.m.: Elementary Choir Show — Main Stage

7:30 p.m.: High School Choir Show — Main Stage

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Old Settlers/Scout Day

9 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Show — Show Barn

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open

Noon: Old Settlers Lunch — TBA

1:30 p.m.: Old Settlers Day Program — TBA

3 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown

4 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show — Show Barn

5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring

7 p.m.: Scout Parade — Downtown

7 p.m.: REkT & Rick Derringer — Main Stage

Thursday, Sept. 26: Homemakers Day

8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Homemakers Day Activities — Exhibit Hall

8:15-9 a.m.: Enter “Muffins” Contest — Exhibit Hall

9 a.m.: “Use By & Expiration Dates” by Angela Sorg — Exhibit Hall

9 a.m.: Dairy Interviews — Dairy Barn

9 a.m.: Annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull — Show Ring

10 a.m.: “Essential Oils” by Misty Grubb — Exhibit Hall

10 a.m.:-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds

11 a.m.: “DeKalb Co. History” by John Bry — Exhibit Hall

12:15 p.m.: Announce Muffin Contest Winners — Exhibit Hall

1 p.m.: Draft Horse Fun Show — Show Ring

2 p.m.: 4-H Dairy Show — Show Barn

3 p.m.: Carnival Opens, $20 wristband — Downtown

4 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show — Show Barn

6 p.m.: Draft Pony Pull — Show Ring

7 p.m.: The Band Cheyenne & The Kentucky Headhunters — Main Stage

Friday, Sept. 27: Kids Day

9 a.m.: Mini Horse Pull — Show Ring

9:45 a.m.: Pet Parade Judging — 14th and Jackson streets

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $15 wristband — Downtown

10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open

10:30 a.m.: 4-H Auction Introductions — Show Barn

10:45 a.m.: Pet Parade — Downtown

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Magic 4 U with D.V. Dillinger — Midway

11 a.m.: Yoder the Juggler — James Plaza

11 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction — Show Barn

4 p.m.: Mini Horse Show — Show Ring

5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring

5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown

7 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest — Show Barn

7 p.m.: Paula Jo Taylor, Mama Tried and Megan Mullins — Main Stage

Saturday, Sept. 28: Grand Finale Parade/Reunion Day

9 a.m.: Indiana Physical Therapy 5K Walk/Run — Downtown

10 a.m.: Grand Finale Parade — Downtown

11 a.m.-Close: Carnival Open, $25 wristband — Downtown

Noon: ATV Expo

Noon-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds

5 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull — Show Ring

6 p.m.: Premiere Showmanship Contest — Show Barn

6 p.m.: Grand Finale Parade Awards — Main Stage

6:30 p.m.: School of Rock, Cougar Hunter and The Indigos — Main Stage

Sunday, Sept. 29

6 a.m.-Noon: Release All Horses — Fairgrounds

8-10 a.m.: Release All Other Livestock, Exhibit Hall and Middaugh Hall — Fairgrounds

