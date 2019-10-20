Oct. 12
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
12:11 Property damage crash/hit skip, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
22:41 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 8600 block of Hosler Road
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
12:06 Suicide attempt, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
12:07 Structure fire, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
Oct. 13
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
05:50 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
5 extra patrols
11:52 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
13:21 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
17:05 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
Oct. 14
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
22:33 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
Woodburn
11:47 Parked vehicle, Rupp Street and Becker Road
Oct. 15
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
12:51 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
17:17 Vandalism, 14900 block of SR 1
19:27 Theft, 12700 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 16
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
08:19 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
08:29 Disabled vehicle, 14600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
15:42 Suspicious, 22900 block of Park Lane
Oct. 17
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
09:52 Serving warrant, 10400 block of Walnut Street
14:38 Parking violation, 12700 block of Elsworth Street
17:52 Contact, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
Woodburn
09:31 Meet, 4400 Bull Rapids Road
Oct. 18
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
04:22 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
11:08 Meet, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
12:20 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
12:40 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1
12:48 Traffic stop, Hosler and Amstutz roads
14:48 Traffic stop, Trading Post and Amstutz roads
21:44 Domestic, 11300 block of Alta Vista Drive
23:43 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.