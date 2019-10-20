Oct. 12

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

12:11 Property damage crash/hit skip, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

22:41 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 8600 block of Hosler Road

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

12:06 Suicide attempt, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

12:07 Structure fire, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

Oct. 13

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

05:50 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

5 extra patrols

11:52 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

13:21 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

17:05 Domestic, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

Oct. 14

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

22:33 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

Woodburn

11:47 Parked vehicle, Rupp Street and Becker Road

Oct. 15

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

12:51 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

17:17 Vandalism, 14900 block of SR 1

19:27 Theft, 12700 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 16

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

08:19 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

08:29 Disabled vehicle, 14600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

15:42 Suspicious, 22900 block of Park Lane

Oct. 17

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

09:52 Serving warrant, 10400 block of Walnut Street

14:38 Parking violation, 12700 block of Elsworth Street

17:52 Contact, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

Woodburn

09:31 Meet, 4400 Bull Rapids Road

Oct. 18

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

04:22 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

11:08 Meet, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

12:20 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

12:40 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1

12:48 Traffic stop, Hosler and Amstutz roads

14:48 Traffic stop, Trading Post and Amstutz roads

21:44 Domestic, 11300 block of Alta Vista Drive

23:43 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.