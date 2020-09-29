ANGOLA — A solid matchup took place roughly a week before sectional play begins when Class 1A fourth-ranked Lakewood Park faced Angola Tuesday evening.
The Panthers have been nicked up all season long, but their explosiveness is still prominent and pushed them past the Hornets 4-1 in the first match of a varsity doubleheader.
“We definitely got speed on the team,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said.
It showed just before the midway point of the second half as the Panthers scored twice in 3 minutes, 19 seconds to extend their lead.
Zach Collins ran past an Angola defender and placed a shot from around 15 yards out in the top corner inside the far goal post to put LPC up 3-1. Collins had the natural hat trick, scoring the Panthers’ first three goals.
Blake Miller got to a loose ball over Hornet defense Joel Knox near the top of the box and fired a shot into the net for the final goal of the contest with 21:14 left.
The Panthers improved to 9-3 with the win, but it hasn’t been easy. They have dealt with injuries since the start of the season.
“At the start it was (Abraham) Eicher. We just got Trey (VanDyken) back on the backline. Now it’s (Christian) Thon,” White said. “But it’s been next man up. We’ve played more guys and tried different formations. In the long run, it will help us. In the short run, we have to figure things out.”
Collins scored just before the halfway mark of the first half to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Six seconds later, Bryce Dailey scored of the ensuing Angola kickoff to cut the deficit in half.
Angola (10-4-1), who has at least a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship, received a late season test. A lot of familiarity added intensity to the matchup. Both teams have many guys who play club soccer for the Auburn-based Rangers Academy.
“We were looking forward to this game,” White said. “It was going to be a fun game, but it was going to be a challenge. I’m proud of how our guys stepped up.”
Both teams end regular season play on Thursday. Lakewood Park will host Lakeland while Angola will travel to DeKalb.
The Hornet girls lost to Class 1A state-ranked Blackhawk Christian 3-0 in the second match of the twin bill. Angola fell to 6-8-2.
The Braves (10-1-3) led 2-0 at the half on goals from Quinn Doden. Lydia Stayton added a goal in the second half.
