ALBION — Noble County's annual tax sale netted just shy of $66,000 in overdue taxes on Tuesday, making it one of the lowest-dollar collections the county has seen in years.
That's actually a good sign, though, because it means that most property owners are paying their taxes each year and only a small few are running delinquent 18 months or longer.
Tuesday's tax sale held at the new Noble County government annex in downtown Albion collected $65,759.06 in back taxes, as 26 of the 41 properties up for auction sold.
That total was only about 42% of the $155,669.45 the county was trying to collect Tuesday, as some higher-dollar frequent fliers on the list didn't sell as usual.
The annual tax sale allows the county to auction off properties that have missed at least three consecutive tax payments in an effort to collect the unpaid taxes and fees.
This year's tax sale list when first advertised back in July had 147 properties, but most of those owners came in and paid the back amounts prior to Tuesday, leaving just 41 properties on the auction block.
Bidders at the tax sale don’t purchase the properties outright, instead getting a tax lien on the property that they can then attempt to collect from the owner. Tax liens are often used as short-term investments, as buyers earn 10% interest on the base bid immediately, rising to 15% if six months elapse, and 5% annually on any surplus bid they pay.
If, after a year the property owner hasn’t redeemed the property by paying off that lien, the lienholder can then petition the court for a tax deed and usurp ownership of the property going forward.
As usual, Edwards warned buyers that the tax sale is for properties, "as-is, buyer beware" and advised people not to bid on properties they aren’t sure about, because they must pay if they win or face a 25% penalty, and they can waste a lot of money buying properties that are useless or mired in title complications.
"If you don't know what you're doing, don't bid. If you didn't do your homework, don't bid," Edwards said.
Once the sale got underway, bidders purchased liens on 26 of the 41 properties offered.
On top of the $65,759.06 in base bids, buyers ran up surplus bids totaling $679,482.57. That surplus, which would need to be paid back by the property owner in order to redeem their parcel and keep control of it, earns the lien buyers 5% annual interest if redeemed.
This year's tax sale didn't have many high-dollar properties on it — the days of Noble County carrying parcels with more than $100,000 owed on them are well into the past — but several frequent fliers on the list remained unsold.
After appearing year after year and never being purchased, it's likely those properties will never move, as the overdue amount now only continues to climb each year.
Chief among those never-sell properties was the Bluebonnet Homes & Property lot at 2581 S. Lakeside Dr., Albion. Located on High Lake, the $22,911.32 owed was the highest on this year's tax sale.
Taxes haven't been paid on the Bluebonnet property since before 2014 — the earliest online tax records via GIS service Beacon goes back — meaning the property is now approaching 10 years on tax sale without any resolution and none likely to ever occur.
The next highest delinquent property that also didn't sell was KRE Assets LLC, located at 2554 S. Jarr St., Albion. Taxes on that property, also on High Lake, were last paid in 2017 and the delinquent amount of $21,273.32 includes a Noble County demolition lien after the county paid to have an unsafe structure on the property torn down in early 2020.
Lastly, the only other property on the sale topping $10,000 owed was Pipeline Properties, located corner north of C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville. That property, which also hasn't had taxes paid since before 2014, have crept up to $15,632.94. The property is a useless landlocked piece of ground containing a utility shed surrounded by the Ozinga concrete plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.