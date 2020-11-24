BUTLER — In the age of COVID-19, there are more questions than answers, more unknowns than knowns.
For example, the status of Saturday’s Wawasee Invitational is up in the air. Some of that will depend on how many wrestlers are out of quarantine.
While new head coach Doug Smoker isn’t sure when his wrestlers will be able to compete, two things he does know are how much his wrestlers want to work and how much they want to learn.
Smoker spent the last nine seasons at Angola, and coached for several years at Prairie Heights before that, so he’s very familiar with the Eastside program.
“It’s a good bunch of kids,” Smoker said. “There’s a lot of young talent. COVID’s hitting every school, but what time I’ve had with them has been very exciting as far as what I see for the future.”
Seniors Lane Burns and Jackson Wicker will lead the Blazers.
Burns finished 28-9 with 17 pins a year ago at 138 pounds, and qualified for the state finals. He needs 12 victories for 100 in his career.
“Burns is a great leader,” Smoker said. “The kids look up to him.”
Wicker was 23-14 in all matches, recording 19 pins.
Former coach Joel Richman led the program for 16 seasons. The Blazers graduated three seniors from last year’s 12-8 squad: Treyven McKinley, Hunter Miller and Keegan Miller.
Keegan Miller was a semi-state qualifier at 220 pounds and finished with team bests in wins (31), pins (21) and takedowns (52).
McKinley (30-8) was a regional qualifier at 170 pounds. He had 18 pins and 41 takedowns. Hunter Miller was 16-15 with nine pins.
“The kids are learning a lot of new things. I feel like they’re all in this, focusing real well and practicing hard,” Smoker said. “I’m real excited if we get to wrestle. We’ll have a few bumps at first, but the effort’s there and they’re hungry.
“I think we’ll be in good shape once we get everybody back.”
Right now, the wrestlers are becoming familiar with new moves and new terminology. “It’s all new to them,” Smoker said. “We had 3-4 days (together once football players joined practice sessions); everybody was looking pretty good and understanding it. Right now, it’s pretty much all new to them.
“They’re pretty hungry about it. They’re asking questions, they’re excited,” the Blazer coach said. “A lot of the stuff, they’re really liking, and they’re asking to stay over and work with them. I couldn’t be happier with the effort and the attitude in the wrestling room so far.”
Assistant coaches are Tanner Bowman, a DeKalb graduate, and Quinn Kurtz, who wrestled for Smoker at Prairie Heights.
“Both of them are great young coaches, which is what you need in the room,” he said.
Smoker said wrestlers have written down season goals, but he believes many have sold themselves short of what they are capable of doing.
“That’s something you’ve got to get in their head,” he said. “You’ve got to expect to get to a certain level. It’s going to be a tough sectional and regional … some of the kids sell themselves short, and that will change.
“Once they start believing in themselves and hitting some of the moves, they’ll find out they’ll go way over and above goals they’ve set for themselves.”
Dealing with a pandemic is uncharted territory for everyone involved.
“None of us have ever done this before, and at this time of the year, it’s starting to hit harder. Not knowing as far as the schedule, a lot of tournaments have been canceled,” Smoker said.
The new Blazer coach said he likes the individual tournaments, especially at the beginning of the season, but two on the schedule — the Tri-State Border Wars at Defiance, Ohio and the Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven — have been canceled. Another big tournament, the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka also won’t take place this year.
“A lot of it is the unknown,” he said. “It seems like when we have practice, we’re losing one or two kids getting quarantined.
“I always set myself so that at Christmas, that’s where we always came together as a team. We’re all just hanging trying to figure out how to go about this and what the future holds as far as wrestling matches.
“I told the kids when and if we get to wrestle, we’re going to be ready,” he said. “I really like the attitude of this community and these kids. It’s really been a blessing to come to Eastside to see the work ethic and the effort these kids want to put in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.