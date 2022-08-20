WATERLOO — DeKalb football is already off to a good start for 2022.
The Barons have a new artificial turf field and a new weight room, and a stadium with a whole new look as they begin their third year with coach Seth Wilcox.
DeKalb also has better numbers, with 16 seniors and a large freshman class pushing the roster toward 80 players.
The Barons hope to ride that momentum into improving on last season’s 2-9 finish.
“That’s not what we want representing this group, that 2-9 season last year,” Wilcox said. “They’ve been doing a good job internally fixing that. There’s a lot of excitement around the program with the new field coming in, the new weight room coming in and all those improvements.
“So many people have worked so hard in the community for the athletic programs. There’s a lot of buzz around the athletic programs. It’s been a lot of fun.”
DeKalb took some lumps with a young lineup a year ago. They erased a 21-point deficit to defeat Northeast 8 foe Huntington North in a wild 50-49 game. Showing progress which had been made through the season, they bounced Wawasee 42-14 in their sectional opener.
“The last game in the sectional (a 44-14 loss to Leo) we only started three seniors and we started three freshmen,” Wilcox said. “It’s nice to have all that experience coming back ready to move forward.”
“We’ve got some really good senior leadership this year and some really good skill players.”
The Barons return senior quarterback Tegan Irk, who’s been the varsity starter since the end of his sophomore year. He was All-NE8 honorable mention last year.
He has a host of capable receivers in All-NE8 and KPC Media Group All-Area first-teamer Donnie Wiley, Logan Montoya and tight end Derek Overbay, all seniors. Montoya was second-team All-NE8 and Overbay was honorable mention.
Junior Blayde King, and sophomores Caiden Hinkle and Graham Blythe figure to handle the running chores.
“It should be a very electric offense this year. It’s going to be fun,” Wilcox said. “The offensive line has really started putting it together.”
The defensive front appears to be another strength for the Barons. Sophomore Nic Ley was an all-conference second-teamer last year and senior Memo Camarena earned All-NE8 honorable mention.
“Our defensive line, everybody’s back from last year,” Wilcox said. “That’s really been a strength this summer in stopping the run.
“We’ve made a lot of improvements. Our box players, having a lot of those guys back, especially up front, and we’ve gotten a lot stronger in the weight room. Those are the things that are going to help us stop the run and that’s obviously our No. 1 goal on defense.”
Starting games stronger is another focal point for this year.
“We have to come out and compete early,” Wilcox said. “There were a lot of games last year where in the second half we did great, but we were already in a hole because we came out slow.
“We’ve really been challenging them to come out fast in practice and not wait to take the first punch. Come out ready to go right off the bat.”
In the Northeast 8, the usual powers are blocking the way to the top.
“Somebody has to beat East Noble and Leo before you say they’re not the top tier,” Wilcox said. “Norwell is going to be a really good team, they return a lot. Those are the top teams.
“A lot of teams in our conference are senior-heavy. New Haven’s always been good. The offenses that Columbia City and Huntington North are running, it’s fun competition. It gets us ready for the postseason. There’s not an off night in our conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.