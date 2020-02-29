MUNCIE — Ball State’s women’s basketball team pulled off the 67-62 upset over Mid-American Conference regular and West Division champion Central Michigan Saturday, handing the Chippewas their first league loss of the season.
Cardinals graduate senior Jasmin Samz also accomplished a milestone, making the last free throw in the game for her 1,000th career point.
The Cardinals (20-8, 12-4 MAC) victory over the Chippewas (22-5, 15-1) allowed BSU to wrap up its MAC play at home undefeated (9-0) for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Ball State also secured a first-round bye to the upcoming 2020 Mid-American Conference Tournament, which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, March 11-14.
Ball State put on quite the show Saturday in front of a great crowd for its seniors. Prior to the contest, the Cardinals wished Arbrie Benson, Samz and Aliyah Walker farewell.
Ball State didn’t make the win easy as the game would ultimately come down to the wire despite the Cardinals having control for 29:38 of the 40-minute duration.
Central Michigan fought its way back to take a five-point lead (62-57) over Ball State with 3:01 on the clock in the final quarter. Sophomore forward Thelma Dis Agustsdottir grabbed a defensive rebound and then nailed a 3-pointer. CMU would miss on its ensuing possession and junior forward Oshlynn Brown would get the rebound which set up freshman guard Sydney Freeman for another made 3-pointer to put Ball State back up by one (63-62). Brown had a block on the defensive end of the court while freshman forward Annie Rauch came down with a huge rebound. Brown would hit a turnaround jump shot that gave the Cardinals a three-point lead with 30 seconds left in the ball game. CMU was forced to foul as time was winding down, Freeman and Samz each made one apiece from the charity stripe to make it a two-possession contest which ultimately secured the victory for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals opened the game strong, taking a 16-6 lead over CMU at the end of the first quarter. Ball State shot 46% from the field (6-13) in the first 10 minutes of play, while holding the Chippewas to their worst first-quarter shooting performances of the year, 13% (2-15).
Ball State continued to control the tempo of the ball game in the second period, CMU would come to within five three times with the last time being at the 1:13 mark. Samz answered by hitting a driving layup to end the half for the Cardinals, giving them a 32-25 advantage over CMU at intermission.
Central Michigan opened up the third quarter with a 10-6 run to make it a three-poin ballgame at 38-35 prior to the media timeout. Brown and Agustsdottir hit back-to-back layups to move the Cardinals lead back to nine (44-35). CMU then closed the third stanza with a 10-5 scoring spree that would give Ball State just a four-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
For the game, Freeman led all scorers with career-high 18 points, and she also pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists. Brown collected her 14th double-double of the season with a 17-point, 11-rebound performance. Agustsdottir rounded out the double-digit scoring with 13 points.
Ball State will continue MAC play when it heads to Northern Illinois Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.