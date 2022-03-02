TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional semifinals
Class 1A at Fremont
Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Westview
Prairie Heights vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Wawasee
Lakeland vs. Wawasee, 6 p.m.
NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Garrett
Bishop Luers vs. Leo, 6 p.m.
Woodland vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A at DeKalb
DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.
Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
PREP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Churubusco at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament
First-round games at Trine University
Elizabethtown (Pa.) vs. John Carroll (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Immaculata (Pa.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine’s Riley Morrison in National Collegiate Women Wrestling Championships at Adrian College, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine in NFCA D3 Classic at Columbus, Ga.: vs. Christopher Newport (Va.), 11 a.m.; vs. Belhaven (Miss.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Wartburg (Iowa) Last Chance NCAA Qualifier, 7 p.m.
