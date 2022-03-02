TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional semifinals

Class 1A at Fremont

Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Westview

Prairie Heights vs. Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Wawasee

Lakeland vs. Wawasee, 6 p.m.

NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at Garrett

Bishop Luers vs. Leo, 6 p.m.

Woodland vs. Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A at DeKalb

DeKalb vs. Snider, 6 p.m.

Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

PREP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Churubusco at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division III Women’s Tournament

First-round games at Trine University

Elizabethtown (Pa.) vs. John Carroll (Ohio), 5 p.m.

Immaculata (Pa.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine’s Riley Morrison in National Collegiate Women Wrestling Championships at Adrian College, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine in NFCA D3 Classic at Columbus, Ga.: vs. Christopher Newport (Va.), 11 a.m.; vs. Belhaven (Miss.), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Wartburg (Iowa) Last Chance NCAA Qualifier, 7 p.m.

