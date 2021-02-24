To the editor:
In response to The Garbacz Dump, I would like to remind people of the opportunities of joining a trade union. My story: from middle income family, went to college to become a teacher, quit, floundered around for several years in secretarial positions because it was expected all the time watching the grass mowers out my windows wishing to be out there.
Fast forward to 1986, ground for GM was being broken and with encouragement from my union pipe fitter husband, was accepted in the Operating Engineers apprenticeship program in Fort Wayne. Mind you women in construction were rare at the time and I was not accepted immediately from the "old timers." I didn't let that deter me and from day one I was earning equal pay; in the equipment field you're paid based on equipment your operating. No seniority pay, equal pay.
In the trades as in any job you will go far the harder you work and hone your skills. For me it was cranes and by the time of my early retirement, I was top in my field locally and was accepted on construction sites around the country. The union gave me unlimited opportunities to improve my skills, I am forever grateful and I hope more people will give them a try. Whether your starting at age 20 or 40, unions treat you equally.
Nancy Bryan
Angola
