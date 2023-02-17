Civil War group to meet March 13 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Main downtown Allen County Public Library, meeting room C.
The program will be “The murder of Major Gen. William Nelson” by Robert I. Girardi.
Girardi has a masters in public history from Loyola University, has done extensive study of documents, letters and diaries, is a member of several Civil War groups in the Chicago area, and is a fellow of the Company of Military Historians.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081.
