High Schools PH fall athletic awards program on Wednesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ fall athletic awards program will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the school’s auditorium.
The Prairie Heights High School athletic department is requesting that all fall athletes and their families attend the program.
Prep Girls Basketball Knights lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — East Noble lost to Goshen 44-38 in a non-conference game Saturday night.
The Knights won the third quarter 13-9 to take a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter. But East Noble could not keep a bigger Redhawk team off the glass and Goshen ended up winning its season opener.
Goshen outrebounded the Knights 37-15.
East Noble lost the junior varsity contest 41-36.
Cougars fall in season opener at Bishop Luers
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble lost to Bishop Luers 51-18 in the season-opening game for both teams Saturday night. Bridgette Gray had five points for the Cougars.
College Basketball Trine men rally to win season-opening contest
CHICAGO — Trine University’s men’s basketball team scored the final seven points to defeat Illinois Tech 75-71 in a season-opening game for both teams Saturday night.
Max Hisatake threw down a dunk to give the Scarlet Hawks a 71-68 with 2 minutes, 48 seconds left in regulation time. That ended up being Illinois Tech’s final points of the game.
Jake Daniels hit a three-pointer to put the Thunder ahead 73-71 with 1:41 to play. Marcus Winters clinched the victory with a steal and two made free throws in the final seconds.
Senior guard Langston Johnson led Trine with 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Daniels, a junior guard, added 14 points, including four three-pointers.
Freshman forward and East Noble High School graduate Brent Cox had 22 points and six rebounds off the bench in 18 minutes in his collegiate debut. He made 7-of-9 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 three-point shots, and made all six of his free throws.
Trine senior forward Maurice Hunter left the court a little over two minutes into the game and did not return after suffering an arm injury while diving to the floor for a loose ball. The Thunder trailed by as much as 10 points in the first half.
Hisatake had 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots for Illinois Tech.
College Wrestling Thunder start season
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trine University took part in two events at Muskegon Community College to start its season, the Muskegon Duals on Friday and the unscored Muskegon Open on Saturday.
On Friday, the Thunder went 1-1, defeating Triton, Illinois, 33-19 and losing to Grand Valley State, Michigan, 25-23.
Nevan Freestone (149 pounds) and Luke Carver (184) each had two pins on the day for Trine. Prairie Heights High graduate Riley Rasler (157) won by technical fall 16-1 over Grand Valley’s Joey Murphy.
On Saturday, Matthew Abraham was fourth at 197 and Sam Burge placed fifth at 184 to lead the Thunder. Abraham was 3-2 on the day with two pins. Burge was 3-2 and had two one-point victories in consolation matches.
Brandon Minear was 2-2 at 149 for the Thunder.
College Hockey Trine’s ACHA D2 men’s team sweeps Lakers
Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team swept Grand Valley State, Michigan, this past weekend. The Thunder won 6-2 on Friday at Georgetown Ice Center in Hudsonville, Michigan, and 9-7 on Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena in Angola.
On Saturday, the Lakers score four unanswered goals in about seven minutes midway through the third period to take a 7-6 lead with around seven minutes left. Trine (7-7-1) answered with three goals over the final six minutes.
Nicholas Ludeman and Joe Laskero had two goals each to lead the Thunder.
Dillon Fox and Dakota Davis had a goal in each game for Trine. Ludeman also scored on Friday as part of a three-goal weekend.
