College Hockey Garrity to coach Trine’s ACHA D3 men’s team
ANGOLA — Trine University Assistant Vice President of Athletics Matt Land announced on Friday that Chris Garrity will be the next head coach of the school’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team.
“Garrity brings a great understanding of the hockey culture at Trine and a true love for coaching,” Land said in a Trine statement. “Both will serve him well as we continue to elevate our club hockey teams.”
Garrity is a 2021 Trine University graduate and was the head coach of Angola High School’s club hockey team last season, helping to move the team toward varsity status down the road.
Garrity played four years on Trine’s NCAA Division III men’s hockey team, and and a part of the team’s inaugural squad.
“I am truly excited for the opportunity to start my career as a collegiate head coach at my alma mater,” Garrity said. “It was a pleasure to play at Trine and I look forward to striving for future success from behind the bench.”
