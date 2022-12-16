FREMONT –— Both the Westview and Fremont High School girls basketball teams have struggled a bit in the first half of the 2022-23 season. The two teams met Thursday night at Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference contest, and it was the Warriors making the most of it, besting the Eagles, 47-40.
With the win, Westview improved to 5-7 on the season (4-2 NECC). Fremont dropped to 3-8, 1-4.
Fremont actually got the upper hand early in this one, surging out to a quick 7-3 advantage and leading 10-7 at the first stop.
Westview opened the second stanza with an 11-0 run to seize control of the contest. The Warriors led 26-15 at halftime.
Westview coach Ryan Yoder said Fremont did a good job of bottling up Warrior guard Hope Bortner, who came into the contest averaging 12 points per game. The Eagles limited Bortner to three points on just one trey.
“We had some girls step up and hit some big shots for us,” Yoder said. “That was nice to see … We made some good adjustments to their defense.”
The Warriors shot 7-of-11 from beyond the arc on the night.
Westview was led by Sara Lapp with 16 points. Andrea Miller added 12.
Fremont was paced by Addy Parr with 13 points. Rylee Goetz chipped in with 12.
The Warriors shot just one free throw on the night, going 0-for-1 from the line. Fremont was whistled for just nine fouls, while Westview was called for 17. Fremont shot 18-of-24 at the charity stripe for 75%.
Fremont coach Shae Thomas was happy with her team’s hustle all night long, especially at the end, when the Eagles finished strong with an 8-0 run.
“The girls played hard,” Thomas said. “We ask them to show up every day, work hard, and hopefully the tables will turn as the season goes on. They’re a young group.”
The Eagles outrebounded the Warriors 32-15 on the night and had seven steals.
The Warriors head north of the Michigan state line on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. non-conference contest at Sturgis. Fremont is idle until Dec. 28 when the Eagles host their own tournament, opening with Sturgis in a semifinal game at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.