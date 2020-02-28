LIGONIER — It was a happy senior night for West Noble’s boys basketball team as it defeated Garrett 57-29 Friday night in the final regular season game for both Northeast Corner Conference teams.
The Chargers (8-14, 4-7 NECC) jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter and rolled from there. They scored the first nine points in the second half to take a 44-15 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We played well, and it was really all about the seniors,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said.
“To score 21 points in the first quarter is a good quarter. It was nice to get off to a good start, and we kept playing from there.”
Seniors Josh Gross and freshman Austin Cripe led the Chargers with 13 points each. Senior Joel Mast had 11 points and classmate Colten Cripe scored nine.
Gross, Mast, Cripe, Braden Brewster, Kyle Mawhorter, Brandon Pruitt and Abdulellah Saleh were honored on senior night. The Charger crowd erupted when Saleh hit a three-pointer for his only points of the game to give West Noble a 50-24 lead in the fourth quarter.
The bond Gross, Mawhorter and Pruitt developed through years playing football is well-documented. Marsh had a chance to coach Brewster when he coached at Central Noble.
“Joel has been a big part of the program the past couple of years. Abdulellah is a good kid to have in the program. He shows you how to handle himself every day,” Marsh said. “Colten has been through a lot. I’m so happy for him. It’s cool to come full circle with Braden.
The seniors have been great with leadership and effort they bring every day. These seniors are going into the sectional and we’re building toward that.”
The Chargers will play NorthWood in a semifinal game of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional this coming Friday at 6 p.m. Garrett will play in its own 3A sectional in round one Wednesday against Woodlan at 6 p.m.
Jarrett Bailey had 12 points and Jayden Broadnax scored six for the Railroaders (2-19, 1-10) Friday at West Noble.
Westview 76, Concord 47
In Emma, Charlie Yoder had a school record 52 points on senior night to lead the Warriors (20-3).
Westview will play Prairie Heights in the first game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday
Lakewood Park 65,
Adams Central 63
In Auburn, Caedmon Bontrager had 34 points to lead the Panthers to victory.
Josh Pike had 14 poinst and Giovi Talarico scored nine for Lakewood Park (11-11). The Flying Jets are 9-14.
