Officers arrest 19
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 19 people from July 14 through July 21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dennis Thompson, 40, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested July 14 at 11:01 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor
Jason Emigh, 28, of the 5100 block of Old Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 15 at 5:33 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charges of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Devon Moore, 24, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested July 15 at 7:24 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jonah Werst, 24, of the 1000 block of Putnam Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 16 at 3:21 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kimberly Fields, 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 17 at 3:29 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Olivia Hyde, 40, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested July 17 at 2:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
Anthony Brincefield, 37, of the 5300 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested July 17 at 10:57 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Terri Palmerton, 35, of the 100 block of Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested July 18 at 4:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lacey Issa, 40, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested July 19 at 5:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Dakota Kemp, 19, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested July 18 at 10:18 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, an theft, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Rarick, 29, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was arrested July 18 at 11:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession or paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alyssa Relue, 28, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 18 at 11:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dameion Carper, 38, of the 5700 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested July 19 at 10:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Jason Scattergood, 38, of the 3400 block of C.R. 15, Auburn, was arrested July 20 at 12:02 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trenton Groff, 22, of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, was arrested July 20 at 3:54 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samuel Goble, 40, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested July 20 at 11:06 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Byron Schonefeld, 53, of the 8100 block of Grace Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested July 21 at 1:11 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Douglas Holbrook, 41, of the 600 block of Woodview Drive, Garrett, was arrested July 21 at 2:42 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Bateman, 22, of the 300 block of Cobblers Way, Waterloo, was arrested July 21 at 4:44 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
