BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview’s boys cross country team unleashed its postseason plan upon the Northeast Corner Conference Saturday morning at Prairie Heights to win the conference meet.
The solid pack of West Noble girls stayed true just like it did at the NECC Super Dual early last month on its home turf to take the title Saturday.
Westview placed seven boys in the top 20, including five in the top 15 to earn all-conference honors, and won with 36 points.
An emerging, young Angola team, led by NECC champion Izaiah Steury finishing in 15 minutes, 13.31 seconds, was second with 68 points. Garrett was third with 86, followed by West Noble (106) and Churubusco (129) to round out the top five.
Twin brothers Spencer and Remington Carpenter have stood out throughout regular season meets for the Warriors. But they brought their teammates together on Saturday and the rest of the league could not match them.
“This was the first part towards prepping for the postseason,” Westview co-coach Matt Jones said. “We held the Carpenter boys back so we can get three and four (Lyndon Miller and Anthony Sanchez) up towards the front.
“They ran faster,” Jones said of Miller and Sanchez. “Five, six and seven pretty much ran like we wanted them to run.”
Spencer Carpenter was the conference runner-up in 16:09.83, followed by brother Remington in 16:20.15. Miller was eighth in 17:19.58, and Sanchez was ninth in 17:22.71.
Andrew Cupp was 15th for Westview in 17:43.07, followed by teammate Dominic Hostetler in 17:44.33. Kayden Moore was 20th in 18:02.73.
“They’ve been training hard. They’ve hit the hill work,” Jones said. “Huntington will be a tough course for the semi-state. Then with Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern coming up, and with Homestead and Carroll, we have to be ready for that.”
Angola has been growing as the season has gone on. It had six runners finish in the top 25. Sam Yarnell was seventh in 17:14.49 and Alex Burney was 19th in 17:56.42.
Charger sophomore Grant Flora was fourth in 16:45.39. Churubusco had two guys in the top 10, Eli Lantz in fifth at 17:05.39 and Levi Skinner in 10th in 17:33.08. Railroader Tanner McMain was sixth in 17:13.56.
In the girls’ race, the leading mix of seniors and freshmen rose up again for West Noble, who had 55 points. Westview eked past Fairfield for second, 91-93. Angola edged Garrett for fourth place, 118-119. Fremont was not too far out in sixth with 125 points.
“It went pretty well,” Chargers coach Kirsten Alles said. “We had great times from most of them and had little difficulties in spots. But we had a tight pack.
“I’m thankful this group is so close. We have six freshmen and our seniors have helped them along. They are not only great runners, but they have great character.”
Freshman Ruby Clark led West Noble with a fourth-place finish at 20:48.5.
“Ruby has gradually improved all season long,” Alles said.
The top 15 runners in each race made the All-NECC Team. The next 10 finishers were all-conference honorable mentions.
Seniors Megan Wallen (21:04.11) and Erin Shoemaker (21:14.91) followed Clark in fifth and sixth, respectively. Freshman Yoseline Haro was 18th in 21:59.63, and senior Thalia Parson was 22nd in 22:15.80.
Hornet standout Gracynn Hinkley was conference champion in 20:23.13, which was a little less than 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Deann Fry from Westview. Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong was third in 20:46.71, and teammate Madilyn Malcolm was seventh in 21:17.58.
Churubusco’s Cara Debolt was eighth and PH’s Allison Steele was ninth.
2020 Northeast Corner Conference Cross Country Meet
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. West Noble 55, 2. Westview 91, 3. Fairfield 93, 4. Angola 118, 5. Garrett 119, 6. Fremont 125, 7. Churubusco 160, 8. Prairie Heights 190, 9. Central Noble 219, Lakeland 229.
Top 50 Individual Results
1. Gr. Hinkley (A) 20:23.13, 2. D. Fry (WV) 20:46.05, 3. N. Armstrong (G) 20:46.71, 4. R. Clark (WN) 20:48.5, 5. Wallen (WN) 21:04.11, 6. Shoemaker (WN) 21:14.91, 7. Mad. Malcolm (G) 21:17.58, 8. C. Debolt (CH) 21:21.53, 9. Steele (PH) 21:27, 10. M. Yoder (FF) 21:32.41, 11. Culp (FF) 21:33.88, 12. Basinger (CH) 21:35.46, 13. Gochenour (FR) 21:37.59, 14. Kuhn (FF) 21:40.27, 15. R. Bender (WV) 21:42.78, 16. Rinehold (CN) 21:49.97, 17. Shrewsburg (FR) 21:58.88, 18. Haro (WN) 21:59.63, 19. J. Debolt (CH) 22:04.36, 20. Niccum (WV) 22:08.08, 21. Howell (FF) 22:10.11, 22. Parson (WN) 22:15.8, 23. Pepple (A) 22:23.35, 24. S. Stutzman (WV) 22:26.03, 25. Berlew (FR) 22:27.30, 26. Klages (WN) 22:29, 27. Schneider (A) 22:43.12, 28. I. Budak (A) 22:45, 29. Mak. Malcolm (G) 22:57.13, 30. N. Miller (WV) 23:03.52, 31. Christlieb (WN) 23:06.47, 32. M. Vice (CN) 23:07.26, 33. Spiece (G) 23:07.99, 34. McCullough (FR) 23:09.70, 35. K. Fleeman (LL) 23:24.49, 36. Gumbel (FR) 23:25.67, 37. Shearer (FF) 23:28.32, 38. Geiger (FF) 23:34.26, 39. J. Schiek (Hamilton) 23:45.35, 40. A. Budak (A) 23:45.60, 41. Caswell (A) 23:47.42, 42. B. Glasgo (PH) 24:02.06, 43. M. Guzman (LL) 24:08.69, 44. Wilkinson (LL) 24:10.14, 45. A. Bontrager (FF) 24:11.41, 46. Bell (PH) 24:15.29, 47. B. Hostetler (PH) 24:25.46, 48. Haynes (G) 24:41.64, 49. Hayes (A) 24:47.81, 50. Ki. Allshouse (PH) 24:48.49.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Westview 36, 2. Angola 68, 3. Garrett 86, 4. West Noble 106, 5. Churubusco 129, 6. Lakeland 178, 7. Prairie Heights 186, 8. Fairfield 189, 9. Fremont 252, 10. Hamilton 280.
Top 50 Individual Results
1. I. Steury (A) 15:13.31, 2. S. Carpenter (WV) 16:09.83, 3. R. Carpenter (WV) 16:20.15, 4. G. Flora (WN) 16:45.39, 5. E. Lantz (CH) 17:05.39, 6. McMain (G) 17:13.56, 7. Yarnell (A) 17:14.49, 8. Ly. Miller (WV) 17:19.58, 9. Sanchez (WV) 17:22.71, 10. Skinner (CH) 17:33.08, 11. Coffman (G) 17:34.88, 12. K. Glasgo (PH) 17:35.30, 13. Lower (Eastside) 17:35.55, 14. Wachtman (LL) 17:37.29, 15. Cupp (WV) 17:43.07, 16. D. Hostetler (WV) 17:44.33, 17. Weller (G) 17:47.62, 18. McLatcher (FR) 17:53.91, 19. Burney (A) 17:56.42, 20. Moore (WV) 18:02.73, 21. Kincannon (A) 18:05.09, 22. I. Flora (WN) 18:12.86, 23. O. Koch (A) 18:20.55, 24. I. Campos (WN) 18:22.07, 25. Herbert (A) 18:29.45, 26. T. Armstrong (G) 18:32.87, 27. L. Schuller (WN) 18:39.31, 28. Z. Miller (FF) 18:39.75, 29. L. Davis (G) 18:44.01, 30. L. Mast (FF) 18:44.08, 31. Ga. Hinkley (A) 18:47.37, 32. Swing (PH) 18:55.81, 33. I. Silva (WN) 18:57.44, 34. Stroder (CH) 19:02.42, 35. A. Miller (WV) 19:02.87, 36. Plett (FF) 19:13.12, 37. C. Weimer (G) 19:13.34, 38. Q. Yoder (WV) 19:16.17, 39. Neireiter (CH) 19:18.12, 40. K. Palmer (LL) 19:18.73, 41. Gater (G) 19:23.36, 42. Chambless (LL) 19:26.05, 43. Cearbaugh (PH) 19:28.71, 44. K. Schiek (H) 19:31.10, 45. Garcia (WN) 19:31.16, 46. Ca. Hostetler (LL) 19:33.80, 47. Long (FF) 19:38.02, 48. E. Palmer (CH) 19:40.40, 49. Shepherd (CN) 19:48.03, 50. C. Troyer (LL) 19:49.46.
