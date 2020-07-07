INDIANAPOLIS – More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020, including Steven Pence from Garrett.
The majority of graduates, 66%, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, the academy said. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10%), join the military (2%) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (18%).
During the commencement, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were able to gather in a digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2020. With the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Indiana Connections Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis, the academy said.
Over the last 10 years, more than 3,000 students have received diplomas from Indiana Connections Academy.
