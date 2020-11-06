Central Noble and Fremont recently announced attendance requirements for the winter sports season.
All spectators in attendance at both places are expected to wear masks when not involved in strenuous activity and observe social distancing at all times.
The Northeast Corner Conference has restricted cheerleading squads from traveling to away contests during the regular season.
At Central Noble, the maximum capacity in the main gym for basketball and wrestling is currently at 800, 500 for CN followers and 300 for visiting teams. Capacity will be monitored through ticket sales. Attendance will be evaluated regularly and adjusted based on community and Noble County status.
The maximum capacity in the auxiliary gym for wrestling and junior varsity basketball is 110. That capacity will be monitored at the door.
Capacity will be limited to 150 at Central Noble’s Elementary gym for seventh and eight grade basketball and at CN’s Primary gym for sixth grade basketball. At the elementary gym, seventh grade parents will be asked to leave at the conclusion of the seventh grade game and eighth grade parents must wait until the seventh grade ended before entering the gym.
At Fremont High School, attendance for paid spectators will be restricted to 400.
No adult season passes will be sold. Tickets will be sold at the door on the day or night of the event at $5 apiece.
Students participating in a winter sport will receive a pass to all home high school events, except for tournaments.
Students not in a winter sports may purchase a season pass for $20. Students wanting to attend a home athletic event must sign up in the main office a day before the event.
These policies are subject to change pending guidelines from the State of Indiana or the Steuben County Health Department.
Due to attendance restrictions, Fremont High School and the Fremont Athletics — Live page on Facebook plans to live stream all home events, except for tournaments.
Season tickets to be sold at Westview
Westview will sell reserved seats for the winter sports season at $40 apiece for adults and $30 apiece for students.
This will start on Wednesday and Thursday for reserve season ticket holders from last season. They can purchase tickets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of those days.
The rest of the public can purchase those season tickets on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If for any reason the winter sports season is cut short or Westview school officials have to restrict fans at games, Westview will not be providing refunds to people who purchased season tickets.
The LaGrange County Health Department requires that fans wear masks, practice social distancing and sit together as family units to slow the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.