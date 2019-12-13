The Strand, Kendallville
Jumanji: the Next Level (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — Today: 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Frozen II (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday and Tuesday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) — 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 6:10, 7:05 p.m.
Black Christmas (PG-13) — 12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 8:45, 9:50 p.m.
Richard Jewell (R) — 12:05, 3:15, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.
Knives Out (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:45, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 1:30 p.m.
Frozen II (PG) — 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:50 a.m., 3:05, 6:20, 9:35 p.m.
Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 4:05 p.m.
