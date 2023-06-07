ANGOLA — As high school ends and summer beckons, a number of area prep athletes are making plans for the next chapter of their lives — which not only includes college, but also continuing their athletic careers.
Count former Angola prep track and field standout Alex Meyer among that elite club. Meyer recently committed to run track and continue his education at the University of Indianapolis.
Meyer said it felt great to put pen to paper and make his college choice official May 24. “I’d been talking to the coach for awhile,” Meyer said. “They have great facilities. I got what I wanted and we’re good.”
And a big part of what Meyer wanted was a top physical therapy program. He found that at UIndy, which is one of the top five PT programs in the country.
Meyer said he’ll do both long jump and high jump for the Greyhounds, two events he has excelled at during his high school career at Angola.
Meyer said he’s looking forward to the coaching he’ll get at UIndy, especially in the high jump.
“I have no form in the high jump,” Meyer said with a laugh. “I go over like a board. We’re going to work on that the most.”
Meyer had a big group of his Hornet teammates at his signing ceremony.
“I love my teammates,” Meyer said. “They’re always there to hype me up… When I’m feeling slow or need to get going, they’re always there.”
But before heading to Indianapolis this fall, Meyer had one piece of unfinished business to handle, his high school career.
That went especially well, as Meyer won Carroll Regional titles in the high jump and long jump, then put an exclamation point on his prep career with a state championship in the long jump with a school-record leap 24 feet, 2 inches at the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Track & Field State Finals Friday at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Meyer was also fourth at state in the high jump at 6-8, and helped the Hornets’ 4-by-400-meter relay team win its heat at 3:24.39 en route to a 14th-place overall finish at IU.
