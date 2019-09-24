ALBION — It's that time of year to again to enjoy some exotic brews while visiting Black Pine Animal Sanctuary's exotic residents.
Now in its 13th year, preparations are underway for the annual Lions, Tigers and Beer event. The adults-only event on Saturday Oct. 5 allows visitors to tour the sanctuary while enjoying craft beers from area breweries.
The annual Lions, Tigers and Beers draws more than 200 people to the exotic animal sanctuary located in Albion. Proceeds support sanctuary operations including educational outreach efforts, animal enrichment and animal care.
Only those 21 and older are allowed to attend. Visitors experience a guided sanctuary tour, giving them an up close and personal opportunity to interact with the more than 100 animals housed at Black Pine while enjoying craft beers, dinner, a silent auction and entertainment.
Craft beers and ciders are being contributed by the Kosciusko Kettleheads, Kekionga Cider Company, LaOtto Brew House, Double M Brew Werks, Guesswork Brewing and Metazoa Brewing Company. The event is sponsored by Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater.
Lions, Tigers and Beers starts at 6 pm. Tickets are $50 in advance, and $60 at the door. For more information visit bpsanctuary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.