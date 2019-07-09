ANGOLA — The balloons might be the center of attention, with their spectacular colors and majestic shapes, but for the pilots, coming to Angola Balloons Aloft is also about competing.
There are not only prizes on the line, but the chance to accumulate points toward national points standings.
The competitions are not about speed but more about accuracy. Pilots try to fly to certain targets as close as possible. There are about 15 nationally sanctioned competitions, which are not determined in advance.
Angola Balloons Aloft Competition Director Phil Clinger, Battle Creek, Michigan, said weather factors often determine which competition events will be selected on any given day. This is assessed about an hour in advance of the competition.
The competitive flights at Angola Balloons Aloft take place Saturday morning and evening and Sunday morning.
Here are some of the more common contests that might be called up by Clinger at Angola Balloons Aloft. The information is from hotairballooning.com:
Hare and Hound
All the balloons launch from the same site, usually a festival. One balloon takes off first and is the hare balloon. The other balloons are called the hounds, and they will launch a predetermined time after the hare. The hare lands at a suitable site and lays out a large fabric X, usually about 50 feet in diameter. The hound balloons attempt to drop their markers as close to the center of the X as possible. The closest marker achieves the highest score.
Convergent Navigational Task
The target X is placed in a secure area, usually the festival site. The balloons can launch anywhere they want as long as they are outside of a predetermined radius from the X, usually 1, 2, or 3 miles. Pilots fly in, drop their markers at the X, and scoring is based on the distance from the center of the X.
Watership Down
This is a two-part task that combines a CNT with a Hare and Hound. Competitors take off outside of a predetermined radius of the first target (usually at the festival site) and drop their first marker. The hare balloon launches from the first X and the hound balloons continue on to drop their second marker at the X set down by the hare.
Key Grab
A Key Grab is nearly identical to a CNT, but instead of an X at the target, a pole 10 or 20 feet high is the target. A detachable ring is fastened to the top of the pole. The first pilot who removes the ring wins the prize. Prizes can be almost anything; new cars, cash, and even new balloons have been given away! An X for a CNT is often placed near the pole and the two tasks are flown simultaneously. Throw your marker and grab the ring — you can do quite well in a single flight!
Minimum Distance Double Drop
The judges define two scoring areas. The task is to drop one marker in each scoring area, with the shortest distance between the two markers achieving the highest score. Watch out, though — in an effort to get your markers as close together as possible, one marker might drift outside the boundaries of a scoring area, resulting in no score.
ELBO
Pilots take off from a common launch point (point A) and fly to a judge declared goal (point B). One marker is dropped at point B. The pilot then tries to change the direction of flight and drop a second marker at a point (point C) that will result in the smallest angle between point A and point C.
Multiple Pilot Declared Goal
The competition director will assign pilots to drop markers at multiple targets of their choice. Targets are usually road intersections or road-railroad intersections. Sounds easy, but the targets must be identified by their map coordinates. The first target’s coordinates must be declared before launch, the coordinates for the second target must be written on the tail of the marker dropped at the first target, and so on. Errors in writing down the coordinates or choosing a target that is difficult to get to can cost precious points.
As you can see, balloon competitions can be very challenging. Serious competitors use very sophisticated computer programs to track wind speed and direction before they fly, and use GPS receivers in the balloon during flight to assist in determining the best altitude to fly to get to the next target.
In the early days of competition flying, some pilots felt lucky to drop a marker within a hundred feet of a target. Today, the center of a target can have dozens of markers within a foot of its center. Sometimes penalty points or a rules violation can make the difference between winning and losing.
