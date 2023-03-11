KENDALLVILLE — The perception of librarians has changed through the decades. Most kids picture a school librarian as a cardigan-wearing, middle-aged lady who shushes them to a whisper in the hallowed stacks of books.
No one pictures a school librarian as a Level 6 felon.
The exception may be Indiana Sen. Jim Tomes, the author of Senate Bill 12. The bill, among other things, would permit the arrest and prosecution of school teachers and librarians for providing access to “materials harmful to minors.”
SB 12 passed in the Indiana Senate on Feb. 28 on a roll call vote with 37 yeas, 12 nays. The bill moved to the Indiana House on March 1 and received its first reading in the House on March 6. The bill was referred to the Education Committee as House Bill 1130.
The bill has numerous critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Indiana State Teachers Association and Indiana Parent Teacher Association. Criticism centers on infringement of First Amendment rights, the lack of a clear definition for the term “harmful,” the enabling of lawsuits from complaints regardless of merit, and the chilling criminalization, arrest and prosecution of teachers and school librarians for access to materials and just doing their jobs.
Other critics say the bill is censorship and see the bill as a thinly disguised targeting of materials with LGBTQ subjects or themes.
The ACLU is opposed to the bill as an infringement of First Amendment rights: “This bill prevents elementary and secondary schools and non-college/university libraries from raising a defense to existing law which makes it a felony to expose minors to “harmful” material. This bill also strips away protections for material that is disseminated for educational purposes and opens schools up to lawsuits from parents who disagree with any part of the school curriculum or material available in a school library. This unworkable provision presents a serious First Amendment concern.
“Additionally, not presenting a clear definition of ‘material harmful to minors’ raises significant due process and enforceability concerns. The vagueness of the statute could be used to silence protected speech on a multitude of issue areas and has historically been used as a tool to ban sex education material and material about LGBTQ issues from local libraries if community members and local prosecutors find it objectionable.”
The news Sun contacted Sen. Tomes for comment on the reasons he authored SB 12, but Tomes did not comment by press time.
Nearly identical copies of SB 12 cropped up twice before in the Senate, which approved the bill and sent it to the House. The copycat bills died in the House without hearings.
Public library directors are keeping an eye on the bill’s progress through the legislature because they are concerned that if SB 12 succeeds against educators, public libraries will be the next target for censorship.
Library policies
A check of the websites of the public libraries in Noble, DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties reveals that libraries already have a reconsideration policy for materials and a procedure to handle complaints.
Policies also incorporate the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights for intellectual freedom, Freedom to Read and Freedom to View statements, and Interpretations of the Library Bill of Rights.
The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library has adopted this statement on Intellectual Freedom:
“Selections are made on the merit of the work as it relates to the library’s goals and objectives and serves the expressed or anticipated needs and interests of the community. The library recognizes that many materials are controversial and that any given item may offend some users. Selections will not be made on the basis of any assumed approval or disapproval. An attempt will be made to represent differing viewpoints, values, philosophies, cultures, and religions whenever possible, within the range of materials published.
“Material which is biased or which represents only one point of view may be selected to provide necessary alternatives to other material. Material should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Inclusion of questionable language or attitudes in materials is not in itself reason to exclude it from the collection. Library material will not be marked or identified to show approval or disapproval of the contents, and no item will be sequestered except for the express purpose of protecting it from damage or theft. Responsibility for the use of the library’s collection by children ages seventeen and under rests with their parents and legal guardians. Collection development of adult materials will not be limited by the possibility that items may come into the possession of minors.
“The library has adopted the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, the Freedom to Read, and the Freedom to View statements. These statements are included as appendices to this policy and interpreted to include all library material regardless of format.
“In order to ensure effective communication between the library and the community concerning the range of ideas and information in the library collection, the library maintains a materials evaluation procedure. The procedure for reconsideration of library materials is included in this document.”
We asked area library directors about their thoughts on SB 12, of they’ve had complaints, what their policies were, and how they generally manage their collections.
Library directors weigh in
Librarians say that SB 12 is the antithesis of their mission to provide access to a wide variety of knowledge, educational materials and viewpoints in their communities. All library leaders said they already have policies in place to handle any complaints patrons may have.
Sandy Petrie, executive director of the Noble County Public Library, is tracking SB 12 progress even though right now, the bill is focused on school libraries. She believes if SB 12 is passed into law, public libraries with be the next Target for criminal prosecution.
Petrie is disappointed that State Sen. Sue Glick, normally a strong supporter of public libraries, has voted for SB 12 that targets school librarians and teachers. Petrie said she expressed her concerns to Glick in a “really good exchange.”
Petrie has policies in place to deal with complaints about materials, but hasn’t had any complaints so far. Petrie uses peer and reviews, national book lists, and conversation with staff and library trustees to resolve any complaints.
In most cases, parents supervise what their children check out, she said.
“The parents have every right to talk to their child and can make decisions about what their child can read,” she said. “They can’t make those decisions for other families.”
Petrie’s bigger concern is older children or teens who are checking out library materials on their own, without a parent present. Older students may need materials for school projects, book reports, research papers or for their own interest, and the staff doesn’t make a judgment about that. Petrie suggest parents who are concerned about subject matter should have conversations with their child.
“If a child is checking something out, better ask why the child wants it,” Petrie said. “Talk about information, values and have a critical thinking conversation to explore the reasons for the interest.”
Children and teens often find many topics that they can relate to in their reading, but they don’t always want to talk about it, Petrie said. Reading about how others deal with tough issues gives young people hope that they aren’t alone.
“The whole point of libraries is to give people access to all kinds of viewpoints,” Petrie said. “With SB 12, the problem is prosecution for school librarians to go to jail on a felony, and that harms teachers and classrooms.”
“What are you starting?” Petrie asked.
Petrie said she and her staff do not dictate to anyone what they can or cannot check out of the library. Parents are welcome to come in with their children to choose materials.
As the executive director of a library system in a rural county, Petrie is also concerned that SB 12’s targeting o school libraries will harm students who already have limited resources.
“Some kids only have access to a library at school,” she said. “Who is to judge? Extreme cases should not be used to create law. Social media and extremists on both sides are super scary.”
Even if SB 12 fails this time around, Petrie knows that the same bill will be resurrected again.
“Every library has things that should be offered, but you may not agree with,” Petrie said. “We collect a variety of viewpoints and choose materials carefully. It will be an awkward conversation of the bill spills over to public libraries.”
Katie Mullins is executive director of Eckhart Public Library for nearly a year, and was Kendallville Public Library’s director for 17 years before that. Mullins is also watching SB 12 carefully.
She said librarians took their concerns to state legislators on the Indiana Library Association’s Advocacy Day. Mullins is concerned about the restriction of access to library materials.
“I understand the importance of the challenge process for libraries,” Mullins said. “I don’t understand the criminalizing of teachers and I don’t understand chargin them with a (Level 6) felony, the same as strangulation.”
Mullins point out that good libraries know he needs of their communities, and she believe a blanket law like SB 12 is wrong.
“Spreading the word that libraries have porn is completely out of line,” Mullins said.
Mullins said Eckhart Public Library has had no complaints about materials since she’s been there. She said her staff is trained well to handle questions when they come up.
Like the other area libraries, Eckhart has a reconsideration of materials procedure that starts with filling out a forms. Complaints are vetted through the library’s management team and board of trustees.
“Our general policy that’s effective it that parents monitor what kids do, or they teach the child to make good decisions,” Mullins said. “Evergreen also offers a setting for R-rated materials for certain ages.”
“We work to make the collection accessible and age-appropriate in various sections, and the staff is present to guide questions from patrons,” she added.
Like Petrie, Mullins is worried about the ripple effect if SB 12 becomes law.
“Who will be next?” she asked. “Public schools? The media?”
Richard Kuster, director of the LaGrange County library system, said his library has had policies in place for a long time to deal with complaints and preserve First Amendment and intellectual freedom rights.
“It (SB 12) doesn’t seem necessary to me and it’s not fair,” he said.
Kuster said his library system, with branches in Topeka and Shipshewana, has had few complaints. His staff maks no judgments about what anyone checks out, and leaves the policing of what children check out to their parents.
“The First Amendment is important. People don’t seem to be as concerned with that as they are about finding a naughty picture,” Kuster said. “We’re very careful about what we put into our children’s collection.”
Sonya Dorris, director of Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, said she has received no complaints about materials in the Carnegie collection. More often, she said patrons may bring back materials they’ve checked out if the content isn’t what they expected.
Like LaGrange’s library, the Carnegie library has had policies in place for a long time that preserve patrons’ intellectual freedom and a procedure for complaints of any kind.
Dorris said patrons may fill out a reconsideration of materials form if they have a complaint about something in the collection. The form asks whether the complainant has read the material and what the specific complaint is. As director, Dorris receives the form, consults with staff members and then makes a recommendation for resolving the complaint to the board of trustees.
